ETV Bharat / sports

U20 World Athletics Championships: Basant Kumar Meghwal, Shahnavaz Khan Script History With Podium Finish

Shahnavaz finished in third place with a leap of 7.84m. It turned out to be a missed opportunity for the Indian athlete, as his personal best is 8.30m, which is significantly higher than the gold medalist, Daniele Leonardo Inzoli, in Eugene, who won gold with a jump of 7.97m. Australia’s Mason McGroder won the silver medal with the best effort of 7.96m (personal best) with his last jump.

He won a bronze medal in the men’s long jump, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the event. Earlier, Basant Meghwal won a silver medal in the men’s high jump. This marks India’s third medal in the ongoing edition.

Hyderabad: Indian athletes are making waves in the ongoing U20 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, United States. Shanavaz Khan became the latest Indian athlete to win a medal in the tournament.

R.C. Jithin Arjunan was the other Indian finalist in the fray, but he finished in disappointing eighth place with the best effort of 7.59m.

Basant Meghwal wins silver

The long jump final was an intense clash as three players cleared the same distance. Algeria's Younes Ayachi, Great Britain's Otis Poole and India’s Basant cleared the distance of 2.21m, but all of them failed to clear 2.24m. After their best efforts were tied, the medals were awarded on the basis of the number of attempts taken by the athlete to clear the distance.

Ayachi cleared 2.21m on his first attempt, and so he was given the gold medal. Basant took two attempts to get silver, and Poole was given bronze as he took three attempts.

Basant’s performance in the long jump

The 19-year-old from Rajasthan clocked the leaps of 2.06m, 2.12m, 2.17m and 2.21m, registering his personal best. The competition is held from August 5 to 9, and India are currently at the 20th position in the medal tally with three medals. United States are at the top of the standings with a total of 18 medals, including eight gold, six silver and four bronze medals.