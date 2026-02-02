ETV Bharat / sports

U19 World Cup 2026: India To Play Against Afghanistan In Semis As Four Semi-Finalists For Tournament Decided

Hyderabad: The Indian Under-19 team booked a spot in the semifinal of the World Cup on Sunday, beating Pakistan by 58 runs in the Super Six match. After posting 252 runs from 49.5 overs while batting first, the Indian side bundled out the opposition on 194 in just 46.2 overs. With an unbeaten campaign, India reached the semis of the tournament.

Four semifinalists of the U19 World Cup

The four semifinalists of the U19 World Cup are final, and the lineup is revealed for the same. India advanced into the semis with a tally of eight points and by topping Group 2 of the Super Six. England have qualified for the semifinal from the same group. Four-time champions Australia and Afghanistan have entered the semifinal from the other group.