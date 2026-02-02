U19 World Cup 2026: India To Play Against Afghanistan In Semis As Four Semi-Finalists For Tournament Decided
After beating Pakistan by 58 runs on Sunday, India booked a spot in the semifinal of the Under-19 World Cup.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Under-19 team booked a spot in the semifinal of the World Cup on Sunday, beating Pakistan by 58 runs in the Super Six match. After posting 252 runs from 49.5 overs while batting first, the Indian side bundled out the opposition on 194 in just 46.2 overs. With an unbeaten campaign, India reached the semis of the tournament.
Four semifinalists of the U19 World Cup
The four semifinalists of the U19 World Cup are final, and the lineup is revealed for the same. India advanced into the semis with a tally of eight points and by topping Group 2 of the Super Six. England have qualified for the semifinal from the same group. Four-time champions Australia and Afghanistan have entered the semifinal from the other group.
India vs Afghanistan in the semifinal
India U19 will play against Afghanistan U19 at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. The other semifinal will be played between Australia U19 vs England U19 in Bulawayo. The winners of both the finals will play in the title decider on February 6 in Harare.
India U19 beat Pakistan U19
India Under-19 registered a dominant 58-run win over their rivals, thanks to Vedant Trivedi’s half-century and Khilan Patel taking three crucial wickets. Btting first, India were reduced to 47/3, but Vedant Trivedi staged a recovery with a knock of 68 runs from 98 deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi chipped in with 30 runs, but none of the other batters scored a fifty, and the team posted 252 as a result. Abdul Subhan picked up three wickets for Pakistan.
Pakistan struggled to chase the target as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Usman Khan was the sole warrior for the Men in Green, playing a knock of 66 runs laced with seven boundaries. As a result, they were all out on 194 from 46.2 overs. Khilan Patel and Ayush Mhatre picked three wickets each.