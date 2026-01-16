IND U19 vs USA U19: India Kick Off World Cup Campaign With Six-Wicket Win Over USA
The Indian Under-19 team beat the USA by six wickets in their opening fixture of the World Cup.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Under-19 Cricket team started their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a convincing six-wicket win over the USA. The Indian team survived a brief scare, losing three wickets early during the chase, but eventually succeeded in winning the match by six wickets viathe DLS method at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Henil Patel picked up a five-wicket haul while Abhigyan Kundu was the highest run-scorer for the Indian side.
USA all-out on 107
Winning the toss, the India U-19 team chose to bowl, and their bowlers were breathing fire from the start. None of the US batters were comfortable at the crease, and only four of them managed to score in the double digits. Pacer Henil Patel was the pick of the bowlers with a five-wicket haul and played a key role in bundling out the USA on a paltry total. Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi chipped in with one wicket each.
A captivating display from India to get off the mark at the #U19WorldCup 🙌— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2026
Watch highlights 🎥⬇️ https://t.co/FebZ2rydC0
The USA eventually got all out on 107, with Nitish Sudini providing some resilience with a knock of 36 runs. Adnit Jhamb (18), Sahil Garg (16) and Arjun Mahesh (16) were the other batters to score in double digits.
India chase the target with ease
The second innings was reduced to 37 overs due to rain, and the target was revised to 96 via the DLS method. The target was an easy one, but the team reduced some early blows, and they were reduced to 25/3. However, Abhigyan Kundu and Vihaan Malhotra (18) staffed a recovery with a partnership of 45 runs for the fourth wicket. Kundu played a knock of an unbeaten 42 runs from 41 deliveries.
India begin their #U19WorldCup campaign with a win over USA 🙌#USAvIND 📝: https://t.co/3N373K82a6 pic.twitter.com/zKoNdwSB16— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2026
Next match against Bangladesh
India U1- will play their next fixture against Bangladesh on Saturday, January 17 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. India last won the tournament in 2022 and will be aiming to lift the silverware once again.
Henil Patel shines with a stellar five-wicket haul against the USA on the opening day of the #U19WorldCup 👌#USAvIND 📝: https://t.co/3N373K82a6 pic.twitter.com/kDO51VzHkS— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2026