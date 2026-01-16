ETV Bharat / sports

IND U19 vs USA U19: India Kick Off World Cup Campaign With Six-Wicket Win Over USA

File Photo: India U19 Cricket Team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian Under-19 Cricket team started their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a convincing six-wicket win over the USA. The Indian team survived a brief scare, losing three wickets early during the chase, but eventually succeeded in winning the match by six wickets viathe DLS method at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Henil Patel picked up a five-wicket haul while Abhigyan Kundu was the highest run-scorer for the Indian side. USA all-out on 107 Winning the toss, the India U-19 team chose to bowl, and their bowlers were breathing fire from the start. None of the US batters were comfortable at the crease, and only four of them managed to score in the double digits. Pacer Henil Patel was the pick of the bowlers with a five-wicket haul and played a key role in bundling out the USA on a paltry total. Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi chipped in with one wicket each.