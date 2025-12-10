ETV Bharat / sports

Cricket Coach Brutally Assaulted By Cricketers; Suffers Multiple Stitches

Hyderabad: The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) is now facing a fresh controversy as their Under-19 head coach, S Venkataraman, was allegedly assaulted inside the training facility on Monday by three local cricketers as they were upset over being dropped from the squad for the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The report has also mentioned that the attack took place at 11 AM at the CAP’s indoor nets. Venkatraman suffered a massive head injury, and he suffered a total of 20 stitches and a fracture in his shoulder. After the assault, an FIR has been registered at the Sedarapet Police Station.

Sub-inspector S Rajesh confirmed that he received 20 stitches on his head.

“Venkataraman received 20 stitches on his forehead, but he is stable. The said players are absconding, and we are trying to track them,” he said as quoted by the Indian Express.