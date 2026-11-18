ETV Bharat / sports

U-17 Asia Cup Qualifier: AIFF Lodges Complaint With AFC Over Alleged Racist Gesture

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has filed a formal complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player towards India U17 captain Dallalmoun Gangte. The incident took place during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in Kuala Lumpur.

AIFF notified through their ‘X’ handle that it has filed a formal complaint against the incident.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium," the national federation said in a statement.

In its complaint, the AIFF has asked the AFC to "review the incident, examine the available match footage, and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations," the Indian football apex body said in the statement posted on X.

What was the incident which involved a racist gesture?

The controversial sequence of events occurred during India’s 4-1 win over Palestine at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on November 17. In the video, Gangte was seen engaged in an exchange of words with the opposition player. The Palestine player was seen making a fanning-the-nose gesture while standing near the Indian skipper. After the footage went viral, it drew a lot of criticism, with many interpreting it as a racist stereotype, as the Palestinian player was allegedly highlighting an unpleasant smell.