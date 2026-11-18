U-17 Asia Cup Qualifier: AIFF Lodges Complaint With AFC Over Alleged Racist Gesture
AIFF has filed a formal complaint with the Asian Football Confederation over a racist gesture by a Palestinian player.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has filed a formal complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player towards India U17 captain Dallalmoun Gangte. The incident took place during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in Kuala Lumpur.
AIFF seeks action
AIFF notified through their ‘X’ handle that it has filed a formal complaint against the incident.
"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium," the national federation said in a statement.
Palestine No. 19 does a racist gesture towards India U17 captain Gangte. Referee takes no action. Racism has no place in football. AFC needs to investigate this 🚫 https://t.co/iUNBdLD1oE— Troll Football Media (@TrollFootball2) November 17, 2026
In its complaint, the AIFF has asked the AFC to "review the incident, examine the available match footage, and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations," the Indian football apex body said in the statement posted on X.
What was the incident which involved a racist gesture?
The controversial sequence of events occurred during India’s 4-1 win over Palestine at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on November 17. In the video, Gangte was seen engaged in an exchange of words with the opposition player. The Palestine player was seen making a fanning-the-nose gesture while standing near the Indian skipper. After the footage went viral, it drew a lot of criticism, with many interpreting it as a racist stereotype, as the Palestinian player was allegedly highlighting an unpleasant smell.
The All India Football Federation has lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation over an alleged racist gesture during the India-Palestine match in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers. https://t.co/syeUgyYasX— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2026
An angry Gangte then confronted Soueidan, after which match referee Ko Minkuk stepped in to separate the two while issuing a warning to both of them.
Although the action of the Palestinian player drew a lot of criticism, there wasn’t any action taken against him by the referee.
In a game where emotions ran high, the Palestinian team also received a red card as midfielder Mohammed Jamhour kicked an Indian player, Raj Singh Wahengbam, twice in the first half.
India maintain their unbeaten run
India maintained their unbeaten run in Group E, beating Palestine 4-1. Kamgouhao Doungel scored for India in the eighth minute, but Palestine captain Yazan Khalifah converted a penalty in the 32nd minute to level the score at 1-1. However, India dominated the proceedings afterwards, scoring three more goals.
Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam restored the lead in the 52nd minute, and Gangte extended his advantage seven minutes later with another strike. Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia scored fourth for the team in the 89th minute to secure an emphatic win.
The Indian team now needs only one point from their last Group E match against Malaysia to secure qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027. India will aim to secure their 11th appearance in the competition.