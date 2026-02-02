U-19 WC: Vihaan Malhotra's Coach Keeps Fingers Crossed For The Semis
Kamalpreet Sandhu said Vihaan has an important role in the team; no major difference was seen in his performance despite the high-voltage match against Pakistan.
Patiala: India has qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling match on Sunday. Expressing happiness over the team's performance, cricketer Vihaan Malhotra's coach Kamalpreet Sandhu said this victory is a matter of pride for the team.
Vihaan Manoj Malhoitra was born on January 1, 2007, in Patiala. Talking about his game, Sandhu said, "He is playing an important role for the team, be it bowling or batting. Vihaan was also declared 'Man of the Match' due to his excellent bowling in a match. Despite being a high-pressure match, there was no major difference in his performance."
By beating Pakistan, India topped Group II of the Super Six with eight points and qualified for the semi-finals along with England from their group, while Australia and Afghanistan qualified for the semis from Group II. India will face Afghanistan in the second semi-final on February 4 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.
India defeated Zimbabwe by 204 runs on January 27 after putting a huge score of 352/8 runs, thanks to Vihaan's unbeaten 109 runs and half-centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi (52) and Abhigyan Kundu (61). Zimbabwe was bowled out for just 148 runs in 37.4 overs. Ayush Mahatre and Uddhav Mohan destroyed the Zimbabwe batting line-up by scalping three wickets each. Leroy Chiwola was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 62 runs.
Elaborating on the team pressure after reaching the semi-finals, Sandhu said, "The bowlers are doing their job very well, and the batting lineup also looks strong. The Indian team, hopefully, will return as champions."
On the pitch condition, Sandhu said there was a slight problem due to rain on the first day, but the wicket was dry during the India-Pakistan match. This helped the spin bowlers more, although the batters also benefited from this pitch on many occasions.
On Pakistan's refusal to play with India, he said, "Politics and sports should be kept separate. Bangladesh has also refused to do so before. The ICC has already decided the entire schedule, and it is wrong not to play matches like this. Sports and politics are two separate issues, and they will definitely affect Pakistan's players in the coming years."
