U-19 WC: Vihaan Malhotra's Coach Keeps Fingers Crossed For The Semis

Vihaan Malhotra in the match against Zimbabwe. ( Getty Images )

Patiala: India has qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling match on Sunday. Expressing happiness over the team's performance, cricketer Vihaan Malhotra's coach Kamalpreet Sandhu said this victory is a matter of pride for the team. Vihaan Manoj Malhoitra was born on January 1, 2007, in Patiala. Talking about his game, Sandhu said, "He is playing an important role for the team, be it bowling or batting. Vihaan was also declared 'Man of the Match' due to his excellent bowling in a match. Despite being a high-pressure match, there was no major difference in his performance." By beating Pakistan, India topped Group II of the Super Six with eight points and qualified for the semi-finals along with England from their group, while Australia and Afghanistan qualified for the semis from Group II. India will face Afghanistan in the second semi-final on February 4 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Vihaan with his coach Kamalpreet Sandhu. (ETV Bharat)