ETV Bharat / sports

From Grass To Clay: Types Of Tennis Courts Explained

Hyderabad: Tennis is one of the most popular sports across the globe, with the rising number of players participating in it and its fan following as well. According to the 2024 ITF Global Tennis Report, a total of 106 million people play tennis worldwide, which is a rise from 84.4 million in 2019.

However, one of the unique features of the sports is the different kinds of courts on which the sports are played and the characteristics of these surfaces. Different players thrive on different types of surfaces as it suits their gameplay. For example, Rafael Nadal is dominant on the clay court, winning the French Open 14 times. Notably, the tournament is held on a clay court.

Roger Federer has dominated Wimbledon, which is played on a grass court, winning the major a total of eight times. Novak Djokovic has won 10 Australian Open titles, showing his dominance on the hard court - a surface which hosts the Grand Slam.

What are the types of courts and their history?

There are a total of four types of courts in tennis, and except for the synthetic court, the others are used in professional tournaments.

Hard Court - It is the most common surface and is used in Grand Slams like the US Open and the Australian Open. The surface emerged in the early 20th century and became standardised to be used in a tournament by the 1940s. The US Open moved to hard courts in 1978, and the Australian Open followed suit in 1988. Grass Court - In 1873-1874, British Army officer Major Walter Clopton Wingfield invented "Sphairistike" (later lawn tennis) to be played on the grass. Thus, the surface was used from the 1870s. Notably, it was the standard for three Grand Slams until the 1970s. Thus, the grass court is the oldest surface in the sport. Clay Court - Clay courts originated in the 1890s in the South of France when two English brothers, William and Ernest Renshaw, were trying to find an alternative option for the grass. They created the first clay court, which was made with crushed material of terracotta tiles. The first clay court tournament was played in 1892 in Germany. The French Open, the only Grand Slam to be played on this surface, has been hosted on the clay court since 1928. Synthetic Court - These surfaces are the late evolution, and they surfaced in the 1900s. These surfaces gained popularity as they were one of the first all-weather courts and were made of crushed brick and burnt shale. The compositions sometimes include artificial grass (with sand infill) or synthetic clay. Often, these surfaces are used interchangeably with hard court, but they do not always offer true bounce.

Features of courts