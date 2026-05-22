ETV Bharat / sports

Two-Time NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Dies At Age Of 41

Hyderabad: Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, passed away at the age of 41, his family announced on Thursday. However, an official statement regarding his cause of death hasn’t been disclosed yet.

His death was announced via a joint statement from his family and NASCAR.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement read.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series."

Kyle’s aggressive driving style earned him the nickname “Rowdy”. He has won more races than anyone across NASCAR’s three national series. He was in his 22nd full-time season in the top division and won series titles in 2015 and 2019, along with 63 race victories.