Two-Time NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Dies At Age Of 41
Kyle passed away after being hospitalised with severe illness, his family revealed.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, passed away at the age of 41, his family announced on Thursday. However, an official statement regarding his cause of death hasn’t been disclosed yet.
His death was announced via a joint statement from his family and NASCAR.
"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement read.
We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old.— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026
We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire… pic.twitter.com/FARIF6OKrw
"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series."
Kyle’s aggressive driving style earned him the nickname “Rowdy”. He has won more races than anyone across NASCAR’s three national series. He was in his 22nd full-time season in the top division and won series titles in 2015 and 2019, along with 63 race victories.
Kyle Busch cause of death
There hasn’t been any official update on the cause of the Busch’s death. Also, the Busch family hasn’t given any statement, but earlier on Thursday, they said that he was hospitalised with severe illness just three days before the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24.
Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family:— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026
“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for…
During the Watkins Glen race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, he was seen struggling with a sinus cold. Also, the driver's radio caught him asking for medical help from the crew and also saying that he would require an injection.
Who is Kyle Busch?
Busch, who hails from Las Vegas, entered the racing sport as a brash teenager with the nickname "Shrub". Notably, he is the younger brother of Hall of Fame driver Kurt Busch.
Eventually, he was known by nicknames such as "Rowdy" and “Wild Thing” for his post-race banters and regular feuds with other drivers in the championship.
He made waves in the Cup Series scene in 2005 by bagging Rookie of the Year.. He then went on to win the championships in 2015 and 2019 for Joe Gibbs Racing.