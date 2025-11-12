ETV Bharat / sports

Two-Tier Model Scrapped: WTC Likely To Be Expanded To 12 Teams With Addition Of Three New Nations

South Africa were winners of the World Test Championship ( AFP )

Hyderabad: The two-tier structure of the World Test Championship, which has been under discussion for a few days, is unlikely to take off, and instead, the competition will be expanded to 12 teams. All 12 full members are likely to get a chance to be a part of the WTC cycle starting from mid-2027, according to a report by news agency PTI. As of now, nine full members are part of the WTC matches, while teams like Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland are not part of the cycle despite them being the full member nations. The report further states that an assessment group led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose considered the two-tier system, but it didn’t receive sufficient backing at the recent ICC meeting at the Dubai headquarters.