Two-Tier Model Scrapped: WTC Likely To Be Expanded To 12 Teams With Addition Of Three New Nations
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to revive the ODI Super League.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: The two-tier structure of the World Test Championship, which has been under discussion for a few days, is unlikely to take off, and instead, the competition will be expanded to 12 teams. All 12 full members are likely to get a chance to be a part of the WTC cycle starting from mid-2027, according to a report by news agency PTI.
As of now, nine full members are part of the WTC matches, while teams like Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland are not part of the cycle despite them being the full member nations.
The report further states that an assessment group led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose considered the two-tier system, but it didn’t receive sufficient backing at the recent ICC meeting at the Dubai headquarters.
“There was a discussion on the two-tier system, but certain members were not convinced about the model, and it felt that a 12-team system should be tried out because it gives more chances for teams to play against each other,” a source close to the development informed PTI.
The opposition to the idea came mainly from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and Bangladesh, as they might have been moved to Tier 2 in the new proposal. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Richard Thomson had echoed the same sentiment in August.
“We wouldn't want, as England, we may go through a fallow period, and that means, what, we fall into Division Two and we don't play Australia and India?,” he had told the BBC.
Revival of the ODI Super League
ICC is also likely to consider the revival of the Super League concept in 50-Over cricket, which was scrapped after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup. The idea was put in place in 2020 to give more context to the ODI format, but it hadn’t progressed as expected. In the discussion that took place in the meeting, according to the report that the ODI format is not near extinction but can survive if a proper structure is put in place for the format.