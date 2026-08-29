ETV Bharat / sports

Two Sisters From Bihar's Nalanda Break Glass Ceiling To Make A Mark As National Rugby Players

Nalanda: Two sisters from Raghu Bigha village in Nalanda faced taunts as they played rugby. People mocked them for wearing shorts. But Dharmendra Sao, father of Komal Kumari and Priyanshu Kumari, who works as a daily wage labourer, didn't pay any heed to how people responded and encouraged the girls to follow their passion. Years of hard work have helped the two sisters make a name for themselves in national-level rugby.

"People used to taunt me for wearing shorts, and I was mocked for coming home at night," said Komal, 17, about the struggle that she faced in pursuing the sport. Not only Komal; her sister, Priyanshu, is now a successful national-level rugby player.

Two sisters from Raghu Bigha village in Nalanda make name in rugby. (ETV Bharat)

Family members of the sisters said that the villagers questioned them for allowing girls to play the sport. However, Sao said he worked hard as a daily wage labourer while his wife, Pinki Devi, did sewing, to ensure that the girls could continue to play the game. The family comprises three daughters and one son, and all three daughters play rugby.

Despite a limited income, Sao said he never stopped his daughters from playing. "People used to say it wasn't right for daughters to play sports, asking us what they would achieve by doing so. I would reply to them that even if nothing happens, at least they would make a name for themselves. I used whatever little I earned from my labour to ensure that the girls could play," said Sao.

Two sisters from Raghu Bigha village in Nalanda make name in rugby. (ETV Bharat)

"Today, my daughters play rugby at the national level alongside junior players. My family takes pride in this. I haven't actually seen my daughters play on the field yet, but both of them have won gold medals for Bihar. My only dream is to fulfil their dreams," he added.