Two Sisters From Bihar's Nalanda Break Glass Ceiling To Make A Mark As National Rugby Players
Two sisters from Nalanda faced taunts, but made a mark in rugby through sheer hard work.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Nalanda: Two sisters from Raghu Bigha village in Nalanda faced taunts as they played rugby. People mocked them for wearing shorts. But Dharmendra Sao, father of Komal Kumari and Priyanshu Kumari, who works as a daily wage labourer, didn't pay any heed to how people responded and encouraged the girls to follow their passion. Years of hard work have helped the two sisters make a name for themselves in national-level rugby.
"People used to taunt me for wearing shorts, and I was mocked for coming home at night," said Komal, 17, about the struggle that she faced in pursuing the sport. Not only Komal; her sister, Priyanshu, is now a successful national-level rugby player.
Family members of the sisters said that the villagers questioned them for allowing girls to play the sport. However, Sao said he worked hard as a daily wage labourer while his wife, Pinki Devi, did sewing, to ensure that the girls could continue to play the game. The family comprises three daughters and one son, and all three daughters play rugby.
Despite a limited income, Sao said he never stopped his daughters from playing. "People used to say it wasn't right for daughters to play sports, asking us what they would achieve by doing so. I would reply to them that even if nothing happens, at least they would make a name for themselves. I used whatever little I earned from my labour to ensure that the girls could play," said Sao.
"Today, my daughters play rugby at the national level alongside junior players. My family takes pride in this. I haven't actually seen my daughters play on the field yet, but both of them have won gold medals for Bihar. My only dream is to fulfil their dreams," he added.
Komal, a Class 12 student, began playing rugby in November 2023 and prior to that she had participated in Kho Kho too. It was her school's physical education teacher who encouraged her to take up rugby. Initially, Komal was apprehensive about tackles and injuries, but consistent practice boosted her confidence.
Komal won a gold medal in the Under-17 category at the 68th National School Games in Patna in 2024. Subsequently, she secured gold medals at the 2025 Gwalior Open Games and the Junior National Rugby 7s in Assam. She further proved her talent by winning gold in the Under-15 category in Odisha (2026), silver medals in the Asmita Rugby League and the 69th National School Games, and a bronze medal in the Under-18 category at the Hyderabad Junior National Rugby Championship.
"I have won gold multiple times at the National Games in junior-level rugby. Initially, I was afraid to play, but once we started, I enjoyed it. We didn't look back and are now competing at the national level. In the beginning, people in our neighbourhood used to mock my father, but my parents, grandfather, and the entire family supported us," said Komal.
Inspired by her elder sister, the younger one, Priyanshu, a 9th-grade student, also became a rugby player. Watching her elder sister and other seniors practice on the field inspired Priyanshu to make rugby her dream as well. Initially, she too was sceptical, but after about six months of hard work, she became confident about the game.
Priyanshu demonstrated her talent early on by winning a gold medal at the 68th National School Games in 2024. She also won a gold medal in the Under-15 category at the 10th Sub-Junior National Rugby 7s Championship held in Odisha in 2025. Subsequently, she secured a silver medal at the Asmita National Rugby tournament and another silver at the Junior National Rugby School Games in Odisha in 2026.
"I won gold in my very first game. I have won two gold medals and one bronze medal. My dream is to play for India. I want to see myself in the India jersey," said Priyanshu Kumari, the junior national rugby player.
Following their success at the national level, the sisters now dream of representing India on the international stage.
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