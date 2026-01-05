ETV Bharat / sports

Two Retired Outs In Same Innings For First Time; T20 Cricket Witnesses Bizarre Phenomenon

Hyderabad: The Super Smash game between Otago Volts and Northern Districts witnessed the first-ever occurrence of two batters retiring in the same innings. In the match played on January 4 at Mount Maunganui, the two batters were run out as they were struggling to score runs at the required pace. The Northern Districts decided to call back the duo of Jeet Raval and Xavier Bell in the pavilion during the run chase. Earlier, two batters were retired out in a T20 Blast 2022 fixture, but they were in separate innings.

Northern Districts’ tactical retirements result in a thrilling finish

At Mount Maunganui, Raval was the first one to be retired out in a tactical decision. He was struggling to switch gears and had scored an unbeaten 23 from 28 deliveries. Thus, he was sent off before the start of the 17th over.

His companion, Bell, had amassed only nine runs from 13 deliveries and was having a hard time in the middle. Ben Pomare and Scott Kuggeleijn replaced the two batters and started their innings with maximums.