Two Retired Outs In Same Innings For First Time; T20 Cricket Witnesses Bizarre Phenomenon
Two batters got retired out in the same innings in the first-ever phenomenon in men’s cricket.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Super Smash game between Otago Volts and Northern Districts witnessed the first-ever occurrence of two batters retiring in the same innings. In the match played on January 4 at Mount Maunganui, the two batters were run out as they were struggling to score runs at the required pace. The Northern Districts decided to call back the duo of Jeet Raval and Xavier Bell in the pavilion during the run chase. Earlier, two batters were retired out in a T20 Blast 2022 fixture, but they were in separate innings.
Northern Districts’ tactical retirements result in a thrilling finish
At Mount Maunganui, Raval was the first one to be retired out in a tactical decision. He was struggling to switch gears and had scored an unbeaten 23 from 28 deliveries. Thus, he was sent off before the start of the 17th over.
His companion, Bell, had amassed only nine runs from 13 deliveries and was having a hard time in the middle. Ben Pomare and Scott Kuggeleijn replaced the two batters and started their innings with maximums.
Dramatic last-over chase
Captain Pomare, who took the place of Raval, started with a six against Danru Ferns, who is a pacer. He amassed 20 runs from 10 deliveries. Kuggeleijn started with a six off Jack Gibson as soon as he took the strike. The Northern Strike needed 19 runs from the last over.
Tim Pringle took a single on the first ball. It was a beamer and therefore was declared a no-ball. Kuggeleijn took the strike and managed to smack three boundaries in the next five balls.
Only three runs were needed on the last ball. But the batter was able to score only two runs, and the match ended in a tie. Kuggeleijn was unbeaten, 34 runs from 12 deliveries laced with three fours and two sixes.
Retiring out batters has emerged to be a new trend in the shortest format of the game in recent times as the emphasis is on scoring quick runs over saving wickets.