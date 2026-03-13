ETV Bharat / sports

Players With Multiple Hundreds In T20 World Cups

Hyderabad: T20 is a format dominated by the batters, where they deal in boundaries and sixes. Often, high scores are made as batters play big hits at frequent intervals. Also, they reach milestones like half-century or century at a brisk pace. For Example, the recently played T20 World Cup saw four players scoring an 18-ball fifty.

Despite the format being dominated by the batters, scoring a century is not easy. When it comes to the high-stakes T20 World Cup tournament, there have been only 18 centuries across 11 editions. The recently concluded edition saw a total of seven batters scoring a hundred. Also, there have been only two batters to score multiple centuries in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Chris Gayle (2007, 2016)

The West Indies batter scored the first century in the history of the T20 World Cup. He scored a hundred in the 2007 World Cup in the match against South Africa. In the first match of the tournament, he played a knock of 117 runs from 57 deliveries, laced with 10 sixes. His knock helped the team post 205/6 as Devon Smith played a knock of 35 runs from 34 deliveries.

File Photo: Sahibzada Farhan (AFP)

However, South Africa chased down the target with ease at a loss of only two wickets. The team chased down the target in just 17.4 overs as Herschelle Gibbs scored an unbeaten 90 runs from 55 deliveries.