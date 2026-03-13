Players With Multiple Hundreds In T20 World Cups
Only two players have scored multiple centuries in the T20 World Cup history, and one of them is the legendary West Indies batter.
Hyderabad: T20 is a format dominated by the batters, where they deal in boundaries and sixes. Often, high scores are made as batters play big hits at frequent intervals. Also, they reach milestones like half-century or century at a brisk pace. For Example, the recently played T20 World Cup saw four players scoring an 18-ball fifty.
Despite the format being dominated by the batters, scoring a century is not easy. When it comes to the high-stakes T20 World Cup tournament, there have been only 18 centuries across 11 editions. The recently concluded edition saw a total of seven batters scoring a hundred. Also, there have been only two batters to score multiple centuries in the history of the T20 World Cup.
Chris Gayle (2007, 2016)
The West Indies batter scored the first century in the history of the T20 World Cup. He scored a hundred in the 2007 World Cup in the match against South Africa. In the first match of the tournament, he played a knock of 117 runs from 57 deliveries, laced with 10 sixes. His knock helped the team post 205/6 as Devon Smith played a knock of 35 runs from 34 deliveries.
However, South Africa chased down the target with ease at a loss of only two wickets. The team chased down the target in just 17.4 overs as Herschelle Gibbs scored an unbeaten 90 runs from 55 deliveries.
Gayle’s another hundred came in the Super 10 clash of the T20 World Cup 2016 against England. He played a knock of an unbeaten 100 from 48 deliveries. His knock helped the team chase a target of 183 with 11 deliveries to spare. The team went on to ultimately win the T20 World Cup that year.
Sahibzada Farhan (2026)
Pakistan's batter had a dream campaign in the 2026 T20 World Cup. He was the leading run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 383 runs. He scored two centuries in the same edition and became the first batter to do so.
His first knock in the tournament came against Namibia as he scored an unbeaten 100 runs from 58 deliveries. His innings helped the team post 199/3. Pakistan then bundled out Namibia on a platry total of 97.
His next knock came against Sri Lanka, where he scored 100 runs from 60 deliveries laced with five sixes. His knock helped the team post 212/8, and they defeated Sri Lanka by a close margin of five runs. Despite Sahibzada's brilliant form in the tournament, Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of the tournament.
Only Indian to score a T20 World Cup hundred
Left-handed batter Suresh Raina is the only Indian batter to rack up a century in the history of the T20 World Cup. Raina played a knock of 101 runs from 60 deliveries, with five sixes.