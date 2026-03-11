ETV Bharat / sports

2 More Members Of The Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Granted Asylum In Australia

In this photo supplied by Australia's Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke's office, the Minister, Tony Burke, center, with two woman from the Iranian women soccer squad who have been granted humanitarian visas, in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. ( AP )

Gold Coast: Two more members of the Iranian women’s soccer team were granted asylum in Australia before their teammates departed the country, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday.

It brings to seven the number of women granted humanitarian visas in Australia after five Iranian players sought asylum earlier, Burke told reporters in Canberra. One of those in the later group was a player and the other a team staffer, and both sought asylum before their teammates were transported to the airport.

The rest of the team’s departure from Sydney to return to Iran happened during fraught and outraged protests at the delegation's hotel and at the airport. Iranian Australians sought to prevent the women from leaving the country, citing fears for their safety in Iran. Their flight departed late Tuesday.

Women offered asylum as they departed

The team arrived in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup last month, before the Iran war began Feb. 28. The team was knocked out of the tournament over the weekend and faced the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment.

Australia's government Wednesday disclosed their final attempts to ensure each member of the team could consider an asylum offer. Burke said that as the women passed through border security, they were taken aside individually to speak to Australian officials and interpreters, without minders present.

“Australia made the offer because we are so impressed by these women as individuals,” he said. “The choice that Australia gave, the choice of government officials standing in front of you and saying it is up to you, is a choice that every individual should be entitled to.”

Some called their families in Iran to discuss the offer, Burke added, but no further members of the delegation decided to remain in Australia.

“Everything was about ensuring the dignity for those individuals to make a choice,” he said. “We couldn't take away the pressure of the context for these individuals, of what might have been said to them beforehand, what pressures they might have felt there were on other family members.”

Those who sought asylum received temporary humanitarian visas, which would lead to permanent residency in Australia, Burke said. He added that some of the delegation were not offered visas because they had connections to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Team's fate drew national spotlight