Two Kolkata Football Club Officials Arrested For 'Maidan Match-Fixing'

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested two persons for their alleged role in fixing a football match. The arrested persons include Akash Das, an official of Khidirpur club and Rahul Saha, the club's media manager.

According to police, Akash is one of the main conspirators of the match-fixing scandal. As soon as the matter related to the match-fixing allegations came to light, there was an uproar in the Kolkata Maidan. The duo has been involved in a match-fixing racket in Kolkata for a long time, police said.

According to police sources, a huge amount of money was being exchanged by fixing the results of games in various leagues and tournaments in Kolkata in advance. It is suspected that some players and officials of the club may also be involved in this racket. The police are taking a close look at Akash's mobile phone and several financial documents.