Two Kolkata Football Club Officials Arrested For 'Maidan Match-Fixing'
The arrested persons include Akash Das, an official of Khidirpur club and Rahul Saha, the club's media manager.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested two persons for their alleged role in fixing a football match. The arrested persons include Akash Das, an official of Khidirpur club and Rahul Saha, the club's media manager.
According to police, Akash is one of the main conspirators of the match-fixing scandal. As soon as the matter related to the match-fixing allegations came to light, there was an uproar in the Kolkata Maidan. The duo has been involved in a match-fixing racket in Kolkata for a long time, police said.
According to police sources, a huge amount of money was being exchanged by fixing the results of games in various leagues and tournaments in Kolkata in advance. It is suspected that some players and officials of the club may also be involved in this racket. The police are taking a close look at Akash's mobile phone and several financial documents.
Das, who was summoned to Lalbazar on Sunday, was arrested at night after cops gathered sufficient evidence. Kolkata Police joint CP(Crime) Rupesh Kumar said, "During the investigation, we have received multiple names from the arrested. We will interrogate those whose names were revealed by the duo."
Meanwhile, a complaint of cheating against the IFA through this match-fixing has been filed at the Bowbazar police station. The complaint has been filed by sub-inspector Sandeep Dutta of the Anti-Rowdy Squad of Kolkata Police.
According to Lalbazar sources, the accused have illegally earned money through match-fixing by misusing technology in a criminal conspiracy. There may be an international connection. IFA secretary Anirban Dutta said his organisation welcomes the initiative of Kolkata Police.
