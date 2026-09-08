ETV Bharat / sports

TV Broadcaster For India vs Afghanistan Announced! Where To Watch IND vs AFG T20I Series?

Hyderabad: India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series on September 13. The series opener will be played on September 13, while the second and third matches will be played on September 15 and September 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The series has got the television broadcaster as Sony Sports Network has secured the rights for the series.

"The Afghanistan-India T20I series further strengthens Sony Sports Network’s cricket portfolio and adds another exciting contest to our ongoing ‘Festival of Sports’ offering," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India, as quoted by PTI.

"Both teams play an aggressive and entertaining style of T20 cricket, and the series promises three highly competitive encounters. We look forward to bringing the action to cricket fans across India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan,” he added.

Captained by Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team includes stars like Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy. The availability of Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana is subject to fitness and a medical assessment.

Afghanistan will be captained by Ibrahim Zadran and have a strong spin attack spearheaded by Rashid Khan. Batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal, along with experienced all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi, are also part of the squad.