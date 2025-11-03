Travis Head Released From Australia’s T20I Squad To Prepare For Ashes
Travis Head has been released from Australia’s T20I squad, and he will play the next round of the Sheffield Shield.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have released batter Travis Head from their T20I squad for the next round of the Sheffield Shield. According to the news agency PTI, the Head has been released in order to prepare for the Ashes, which will start from November 21.
The 31–year–old will feature for South Australia against Tasmania alongside Alex Carey from November 10 as he will switch to some red-ball action starting with the domestic first-class game. The left-handed batter will play his first first-class game since the tour of the West Indies in July. He has been going through a lean patch in white-ball cricket in recent times, registering the top score of 31 in the last eight innings.
Head is the third member of the Australian side to prioritise preparation for the five-match Test series against England starting in a few days.
Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott are the other two players to give priority to the Ashes series after facing India in the first three matches of the series. The duo will now play for New South Wales against Victoria in a star-studded clash.
Every member of Australia's likely first #Ashes Test squad will feature in the next round of #SheffieldShield 🥰— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2025
Full story: https://t.co/bjZMGbMp01 pic.twitter.com/4h0oUOR5le
The selectors had left the decision whether to play in the Sheffield Shield or the last two T20Is to Head himself, but he opted to take part in the domestic match, according to the information mentioned by a report in cricket.com.au.
The report also mentions that every member of Australia’s likely first Test squad will feature in the next round of the tournament. Head played one early round of the Sheffield Shield heading into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The five-match T20I series between India and Australia is tied at 1-1 after three fixtures. The last two matches will be played at Carrara (November 6) and Brisbane (November 8). The team will be looking forward to win the remaining matches and registering a series win overseas.