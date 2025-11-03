ETV Bharat / sports

Travis Head Released From Australia’s T20I Squad To Prepare For Ashes

Hyderabad: Australia have released batter Travis Head from their T20I squad for the next round of the Sheffield Shield. According to the news agency PTI, the Head has been released in order to prepare for the Ashes, which will start from November 21.

The 31–year–old will feature for South Australia against Tasmania alongside Alex Carey from November 10 as he will switch to some red-ball action starting with the domestic first-class game. The left-handed batter will play his first first-class game since the tour of the West Indies in July. He has been going through a lean patch in white-ball cricket in recent times, registering the top score of 31 in the last eight innings.

Head is the third member of the Australian side to prioritise preparation for the five-match Test series against England starting in a few days.

Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott are the other two players to give priority to the Ashes series after facing India in the first three matches of the series. The duo will now play for New South Wales against Victoria in a star-studded clash.