Travis Head Becomes Fifth Player To Win Allan Border Medal In Back-To-Back Years
Travis Head edged Alex Carey by just one vote to win the Allan Border Medal.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia's brilliant left-handed opener Travis Head has added another major achievement to his name. He has become the fifth player to win the 'Allan Border Medal' for the second consecutive time.
Head has now joined the select group of players who have won the Allan Border Medal more than once. Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Steven Smith, and David Warner had previously achieved this feat. Other players who have won this award in consecutive years include Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, David Warner, and Shane Watson.
Travis Head wins back to back Allan Border Medal.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 7, 2026
- 5th after Clarke, Ponting, Watson and Warner to achieve it. pic.twitter.com/kUXUBH8Bgf
In the Cricket Australia Awards ceremony held on Friday, August 7, Head was named Men's Cricketer of the Year, while Mitchell Starc won the 'Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year' award. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh was named the best ODI player, and Tim David won the 'T20 International Cricketer of the Year' award.
Head edges Alex Carey
In the voting process held from January 29, 2025, to January 8, 2026, Head edged out Alex Carey by just one vote and fast bowler Mitchell Starc by three votes. Head received 153 votes, while Carey secured 152. Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc finished third in the race for the medal with 150 votes.
"I felt very privileged and honoured to have 'AB' in the room. That's the difference from last year's presentation in Sri Lanka, is having him there to present it," Head said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.
"To think that I've got two medals and my kids can look at them and I can tell them about it in 20 years' time is pretty cool. To have both India and England series in there for both medals is cool," the left-handed batter added.
Back-to-back 👑— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 7, 2026
Travis Head wins his second straight Allan Border Medal, with Mitchell Starc, Mitch Marsh and Tim David winning the Test, ODI and T20I Men's Players of the Year. pic.twitter.com/G9OC0daUCd
Travis Head in the 2025/26 season
Head was impressive in the 2025/26 season and accrued 1437 runs across 30 matches. His excellent season included a knock of 123 runs from 83 deliveries in the first match of the Ashes series.