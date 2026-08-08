ETV Bharat / sports

Travis Head Becomes Fifth Player To Win Allan Border Medal In Back-To-Back Years

File Photo: Travis Head ( AP )

Hyderabad: Australia's brilliant left-handed opener Travis Head has added another major achievement to his name. He has become the fifth player to win the 'Allan Border Medal' for the second consecutive time. Head has now joined the select group of players who have won the Allan Border Medal more than once. Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Steven Smith, and David Warner had previously achieved this feat. Other players who have won this award in consecutive years include Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, David Warner, and Shane Watson. In the Cricket Australia Awards ceremony held on Friday, August 7, Head was named Men's Cricketer of the Year, while Mitchell Starc won the 'Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year' award. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh was named the best ODI player, and Tim David won the 'T20 International Cricketer of the Year' award. Head edges Alex Carey