ETV Bharat / sports

PBKS vs SRH: Travis Head And Abhishek Sharma Post Highest Powerplay Total Of IPL 2026

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad are known for their explosive batting, and when it comes to shattering records, they are one of the teams that do it regularly. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head achieved the same feat in the IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings on Friday, April 11, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The duo started playing big shots right from the start, and no bowler was spared when they targeted all parts of the ground. The team posted the highest powerplay total of the season by posting 105/0. Also, they registered the joint-third highest powerplay total as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted the same score against RCB in 2017.

Abhishek Sharma took the charge with a knock of 66 runs from just 22 deliveries, scoring at a mammoth strike rate of 300, laced with five boundaries and seven sixes. Head also supported him from the other end, scoring 31 runs from 15 deliveries, including five boundaries and a single six.

SRH now dominates the list of teams scoring the most runs in the powerplay, with them having three of the scores in the top five. They have scored more than 100 runs in the powerplay thrice, thanks to the ultra-aggressive approach in recent years.

100-plus scores in Overs 1-6 in the IPL