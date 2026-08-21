Training Mary Kom And Beyond: Dronacharya Awardee Chhote Lal’s Mission For Olympic Gold For India
India has been winning bronze medals in the Olympics, but I want to change that to a gold medal, Chhote Lal Yadav tells Gopal Mishra
Published : August 21, 2026 at 7:17 AM IST
Varanasi: Dronacharya Award winner Chhote Lal Yadav of Varanasi, who is recognised as a boxing legend in India, feels that the award has further increased his responsibility. Talking to ETV Bharat, he said, “Determination is the most essential part of sports. India has been winning bronze medals in the Olympics, but I want to change that colour. I want to bring home a gold medal in the Olympics.”
Yadav has played alongside and coached players who brought laurels to the country at the recent Commonwealth Games.
After his name was announced as a Dronacharya Awardee, he said, “I am very happy. I would like to give credit for the award to the Indian Army, the children and the government for their excellent work. If the central government hadn't supported us, we wouldn't have been able to achieve anything." He said that the support coming from various quarters has led to good performance by Indian boxers over the last few years.
A resident of Pahadi village near the Banaras Locomotive Workshop (BLW) in Varanasi, Yadav has dedicated the award to the Indian Army, the Government of India, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and his guru. He disclosed that his father used to work at the BLW and his sporting journey started from the local Sigra Stadium.
He said that he was also a swimmer initially, but his enrollment with the Army Boys programme in Pune in 1999 turned his interest to boxing. He disclosed that many of his female trainees are doing very well and have been winning gold medals in boxing in various competitions.
Besides Mary Kom, who performed exceptionally well, winning six gold medals, Yadav has also trained other women boxers who came up with a historic campaign at the recent Commonwealth Games.
Yadav said he has earned a reputation in boxing since the age of 12. In 1999, SAI Pune selected 200 players, including Chhote Lal. He related that since his father Radhakrishna Yadav was employed with the Railways, the decision to travel away from home for training was difficult. But he decided to go to the Sports Centre in Pune.
🥊 बरेका के लिए गौरव का क्षण!— BANARAS LOCOMOTIVE WORKS, VARANASI (@blwvaranasi) August 18, 2026
भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाजी टीम के कोच एवं मैरीकॉम के व्यक्तिगत कोच रहे श्री छोटे लाल यादव को प्रतिष्ठित द्रोणाचार्य सम्मान से नवाजा जाएगा। 🏆
उनके पिता श्री राधा कृष्ण यादव बरेका के सब-असेंबली शॉप में टेक्नीशियन (मशीनिस्ट) रहे और 2011 में सेवानिवृत्त… pic.twitter.com/vosdaMGvQg
He said that his initial selection took place at the Sigra Stadium. “I started my sports career with swimming. After seeing my physique, my coach said that I am fit for boxing. Then I learned boxing in the Army Boys programme, and from there I became a champion in boxing. Then I joined the Army, where I was recruited by Colonel Manoj,” said Yadav, who is a Subedar in the Army.
"I have achieved this position in my life with the support of many people," he said while adding that in 2017-18 he was selected to coach the Indian women's boxing team. He had started training the contingent for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
Talking about his journey as a player, Yadav said that he won gold in Asian boxing meets. He was selected for the 2012 London Olympics training camp, but injury prevented him from joining. Yadav had started working as an assistant coach at the Army Sports Institute in Pune in 2012-13.
In 2014, he went to Netaji Subhash National Sports Institute in Patiala, where he topped the diploma course. Referring to his association with Mary Kom, he said that he was signed as her personal trainer in 2015. “She has always been a champion. My job was to help her maintain that stature,” he said while recounting her sporting journey.
Mary Kom's gold medal in the Asian Championship in Vietnam in 2017, gold in the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018, gold in the World Championship in Delhi in 2018, bronze medal in the 2019 Championship in Russia and qualification for the Tokyo Olympics are his biggest achievements as her coach.
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