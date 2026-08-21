ETV Bharat / sports

Training Mary Kom And Beyond: Dronacharya Awardee Chhote Lal’s Mission For Olympic Gold For India

Varanasi: Dronacharya Award winner Chhote Lal Yadav of Varanasi, who is recognised as a boxing legend in India, feels that the award has further increased his responsibility. Talking to ETV Bharat, he said, “Determination is the most essential part of sports. India has been winning bronze medals in the Olympics, but I want to change that colour. I want to bring home a gold medal in the Olympics.”

Yadav has played alongside and coached players who brought laurels to the country at the recent Commonwealth Games.

After his name was announced as a Dronacharya Awardee, he said, “I am very happy. I would like to give credit for the award to the Indian Army, the children and the government for their excellent work. If the central government hadn't supported us, we wouldn't have been able to achieve anything." He said that the support coming from various quarters has led to good performance by Indian boxers over the last few years.

Chhote Lal Yadav (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Pahadi village near the Banaras Locomotive Workshop (BLW) in Varanasi, Yadav has dedicated the award to the Indian Army, the Government of India, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and his guru. He disclosed that his father used to work at the BLW and his sporting journey started from the local Sigra Stadium.