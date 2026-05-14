ETV Bharat / sports

Trained By Their Father, Odisha's Bag Brothers Script Inspiring Cricket Journey, Chase India Dream

Jogeshwar said he has been playing cricket since the age of four or five and credits his father for training him. “My father coached me when I was a kid. I played for the Odisha Under-16 team in 2023 and later got opportunities in the Under-19 team. His guidance helped me reach this stage. I want to continue working hard and play for India one day,” said the young cricketer who is equally good at academics.

The family reveals the details of the matches the two brothers have played so far. Jogeshwar has played 192 matches in tournaments organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As a batter, he has scored 4,197 runs, including three centuries and 25 half-centuries. His highest individual score is 128. He has also remained unbeaten in 21 innings. As a bowler, he has taken 227 wickets.

By now Jogeshwar has already played several district and state-level matches and is currently part of Odisha’s Under-19 cricket team. Over the years, he has developed into an all-rounder. In the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Jogeshwar played against teams like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Punjab and Puducherry. During the tournament, he took 18 wickets and scored three half-centuries.

Jogeshwar is all of 18 years, studying in Class 12 and Siddheshwar, 12, is in Class 10. The family lives in Rugudipada area of Balangir town.

Balangir: For years, Sudarshan Bag carried the disappointment of not being able to pursue cricket because of circumstances, particularly poverty. Today, his sons Jogeshwar Bag and Siddheshwar Bag are living that dream. Though financial struggles continue to affect the family, it has not been able to touch the dreams of the brothers from Balangir who have already taken their cricketing flight, having already represented district and state-level teams. They are now aiming to play for India, and training them is none other than their father Sudarshan.

Jounger brother Siddheshwar also started playing cricket at the age of four and has already participated in many district and state-level tournaments. He is now captain of the Balangir Under-16 team. So far, he has played 43 matches in OCA Under-16 tournaments and scored 836 runs while taking 66 wickets. He has also played 39 state-level matches. In many tournaments organised by the OCA, he received Player of the Match, Best Batter and Best Bowler awards.

Kid cricketers Jogeshwar and Siddheshwar (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about his ambition, Siddheshwar said he wants to become a batter like MS Dhoni and improve skills as an all-rounder. “I have been learning cricket seriously from a young age. My father trains both me and my brother. I want to become a successful cricketer and continue learning the best tricks,” he said.

Ask Sudarshan why does he train his children himself and pat comes the reply, "Because my cricket journey remains unfinished. I want to dedicate my life to training my sons."

He adds that his love for cricket can never diminish. "I loved cricket since childhood, but I did not get support from my family. Financial problems stopped me from doing any thing in the sport. After coming to Balangir, I decided my sons would get the opportunity I never had. But people criticized me for making them practice from such a young age, but I continued because I believed in them,” he said.

Jogeshwar being awarded (ETV Bharat)

Expressing hope that both his sons will play for the country, he said they are disciplined and dedicated. “Both are playing for district and state teams. I hope they continue performing well and one day represent India,” he said, adding that during his stay in Jeypore in Koraput district, he played cricket for the district team and hoped to represent the country one day. "But in vain," he said.

When his elder son Yogeshwar was seven years old and younger son Siddheshwar was four, Sudarshan began training them himself. His wife Annapurna Raul said the entire family supports the boys and their strict training routine.

Jogeshwar being awarded (ETV Bharat)

“My husband is working hard for our children. Every morning they wake up early for practice. After school and college, they again go for evening practice. This has become their daily routine. We hope they will play for the country in future,” she said.

Jogeshwar being felicitated (ETV Bharat)

Kuldeep Suna, a sports enthusiast from Balangir, said he had watched the family practise for years at the Town High School ground near his house. “For many years, I saw Sudarshan Bag bringing both children to the field every day, come rain or sun. At that time, the boys were very young. He used to say that success only comes through hard work. Today both his sons are playing for district and state teams,” he said.

Trained By Their Father, Odisha's Bag Brothers Script Inspiring Cricket Journey, Chase India Dream (ETV Bharat)

Former Ranji cricketer and Odisha Cricket Association selector Surya Mishra also praised the brothers. “Both have been performing consistently. Yogeshwar is doing well as an all-rounder in the Under-19 team, while Siddheshwar is also showing good performances in batting and bowling as Under-16 captain. Their future looks bright,” he said.