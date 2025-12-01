ETV Bharat / sports

ISL On Halt, Poor String Of Results And Need For Grassroots Development: Tracing The Downfall Of Indian Men’s Football Team

Hyderabad: The Indian men's football team lost against Bangladesh (180) in their latest international fixture which was a AFC Asian Cup Qualifier and a defeat against much lower ranked side highlighted their dismal form in the last two years. The team got knocked out of the Asian Cup qualification due to the poor sting of results they have endured since November 2023. The Indian men's football team has been on a downward curve since 2017 but it has hit a new low by slipping to 142nd spot in the rankings recently.

There are multiple reasons behind the downfall of the Indian men's football but the current crisis Indian Super League (ISL) has been facing is one of the main reasons for the current state of the sport. The league which is a top-tier league in the country, has faced many issues in the past as well and is now at a standstill due to the tournament not finding a bidder. The league was started in 2014 to give a platform for the budding footballers in the country. However, the league seems to not have served its purpose and some of the clubs have also suspended their operations.

India's footballing journey started on a high note. They played their first international match against Ceylon in 1933. They were a strong nation in football between 1951 to 1962. In what was called the golden era of Indian football, they won the Asian Games twice (1951 and 1962), reached the semis of the Melbourne Olympics 1956, becoming the first Asian Team to do so. Thus, there were signs that the country would be a powerhouse in the sport in the future. However, the team has been going down and down since then and has hit the new low since 2017 taking them out of the top 100 in the FIFA rankings.

Taking a look at India’s graph in the FIFA rankings shows its decline in recent times. The team was placed at the 96th spot in 2017. Taking a look at the year-wise rankings of the Indian team after that shows the team’s decline in the rankings. The team is currently placed 142nd, suffering a massive slump in the standings.

Thus, it becomes vital to deep dive into the reasons behind the continuous decline of the Indian men’s football team. The following are the number of factors that have contributed to the downfall.

Uncertainty around the future of the Indian Super League (ISL)

The scheduling of ISL is uncertain due to the ongoing financial crisis. After the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) contract with the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) expired, the governing body has failed to find a commercial partner. This means that there is no one to handle the operation costs, streaming and broadcasting. Some of the clubs have suspended their operations as well.

The league, which was started on the lines of IPL in cricket and PKL in Kabaddi and with an aim to promote Indian talent, is in deep crisis. The competition has lost viewers’ interest over the years. According to data given by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the league had 429 million viewership in the inaugural edition in 2014. In 2023, the number went down to 81 million. Also, the franchises were facing financial issues as they were getting almost nothing on investment, and ultimately, a financial crisis has halted the scheduling of the league.