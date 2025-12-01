ISL On Halt, Poor String Of Results And Need For Grassroots Development: Tracing The Downfall Of Indian Men’s Football Team
The Indian men's football team has won only two of the 20 matches they have played since November 2023.
Hyderabad: The Indian men's football team lost against Bangladesh (180) in their latest international fixture which was a AFC Asian Cup Qualifier and a defeat against much lower ranked side highlighted their dismal form in the last two years. The team got knocked out of the Asian Cup qualification due to the poor sting of results they have endured since November 2023. The Indian men's football team has been on a downward curve since 2017 but it has hit a new low by slipping to 142nd spot in the rankings recently.
There are multiple reasons behind the downfall of the Indian men's football but the current crisis Indian Super League (ISL) has been facing is one of the main reasons for the current state of the sport. The league which is a top-tier league in the country, has faced many issues in the past as well and is now at a standstill due to the tournament not finding a bidder. The league was started in 2014 to give a platform for the budding footballers in the country. However, the league seems to not have served its purpose and some of the clubs have also suspended their operations.
India's footballing journey started on a high note. They played their first international match against Ceylon in 1933. They were a strong nation in football between 1951 to 1962. In what was called the golden era of Indian football, they won the Asian Games twice (1951 and 1962), reached the semis of the Melbourne Olympics 1956, becoming the first Asian Team to do so. Thus, there were signs that the country would be a powerhouse in the sport in the future. However, the team has been going down and down since then and has hit the new low since 2017 taking them out of the top 100 in the FIFA rankings.
Taking a look at India’s graph in the FIFA rankings shows its decline in recent times. The team was placed at the 96th spot in 2017. Taking a look at the year-wise rankings of the Indian team after that shows the team’s decline in the rankings. The team is currently placed 142nd, suffering a massive slump in the standings.
Thus, it becomes vital to deep dive into the reasons behind the continuous decline of the Indian men’s football team. The following are the number of factors that have contributed to the downfall.
Uncertainty around the future of the Indian Super League (ISL)
The scheduling of ISL is uncertain due to the ongoing financial crisis. After the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) contract with the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) expired, the governing body has failed to find a commercial partner. This means that there is no one to handle the operation costs, streaming and broadcasting. Some of the clubs have suspended their operations as well.
The league, which was started on the lines of IPL in cricket and PKL in Kabaddi and with an aim to promote Indian talent, is in deep crisis. The competition has lost viewers’ interest over the years. According to data given by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the league had 429 million viewership in the inaugural edition in 2014. In 2023, the number went down to 81 million. Also, the franchises were facing financial issues as they were getting almost nothing on investment, and ultimately, a financial crisis has halted the scheduling of the league.
Poor string of results
Ever since beating Kuwait in November 2023, India hasn’t had any competitive wins to their name. The team has played 20 matches since then, managing to win only two of them. Also, the victories came against the Maldives (173) and Bhutan (192), opponents who are ranked much lower in the FIFA rankings.
The lack of grooming junior players
ISL hasn’t been able to prove to be a primary feeder for the Indian football team. In the last 12 months, 43 players have earned a call-up to the national camp. But, only 13 of them have come through ISL’s club academies.
An example of the Indian team lacking depth in the talent pool was evident when Sunil Chhetri was asked to come out of retirement for India’s World Cup Qualifiers.
The Indian junior team has shown potential. Recently, the Under-17 team qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2026 by beating Iran. So, it appears that the talent is there, but a lack of a systematic structure and plan to bring the junior players to the senior teams has resulted in a shortage of talent pool.
What’s next for Indian football
The topic of including players with the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status in the national side has been discussed a lot recently. Obviously, with such inclusion, the team is expected to elevate its level of football as they will get more and more players who have experience of playing in the European leagues where quality football is played.
Also, head coach Khalid Jamil said that integrating OCI players in the team is crucial for the Indian team’s improvement, citing the example of Ryan Williams.
“We need more OCI players like Williams in the national team,” Jamil said during an interaction with mediapersons on Saturday. “One or two more such players have been shortlisted, and we’ll reveal their names once everything is confirmed. I feel it’s a good chance. It would be better if we have more Indian overseas players with Indian passports.
The second point is grassroots development. India have three age group tournaments in the form of U-17, U-15 (started in 2015), and U-13 (started in 2017). However, there are only 10 football academies out of 94 accredited institutions that are participating in the U-13, U-15, U-18, and U-21 age groups consistently, according to a report. Financial and infrastructure costs, accreditation challenges and incosistent scheduling and rules have kept them away from doing so. The AIFF can focus on a strict scouting procedure from age group tournaments and also encourage clubs to take part in all levels.