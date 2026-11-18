ETV Bharat / sports

Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Semis: Giri, Firouzja Take First-Day Leads; Indians Shine In Placement Matches

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi began his campaign in the placement knockout matches with a victory over Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands, while World No. 7 R Praggnanandhaa produced a spirited comeback to beat Uzbekistan's World No. 5 Nodirbek Abdusattorov on the opening day of the knockout stage of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 in Budapest on Tuesday night.

World No. 12 Arjun won his first-day match 11.5-8.5 against World No. 24 Van Foreest of the Netherlands in the bracket for places 9 to 12. Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, recovered from a 1-3 deficit after the blitz games to register an 11-9 victory over Nodirbek in the bracket for places 21 to 24. The Indian Grandmaster won the first rapid game and held his opponent to a draw in the concluding Fast Classic game to complete the turnaround.

Praggnanandhaa's elder sister, women's World No. 24 Vaishali Rameshbabu, was unable to match the success of her younger brother. She held the United States' Abhimanyu Mishra, World No. 76, to a draw in the final Fast Classic game of the day, but the American's advantage from the blitz and rapid sections secured a 13-7 win in their placement match.

After a day's rest on Monday, the championship semifinals also produced commanding first-day performances from Anish Giri of the Netherlands and Alireza Firouzja of France.

Alireza Firouzja of Francen and Fabiano Caruana of the US during their game of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 in Budapest on Tuesday night. (Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess)

World No. 11 Giri defeated France's World No. 28 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 14.5-5.5, while World No. 10 Firouzja took a 12-8 lead against World No. 5 Fabiano Caruana of the US.

The four semifinalists had emerged from five days of Fast Classic group-stage competition. Vachier-Lagrave and Caruana topped Groups D and B, respectively, with 17 points each, while Firouzja won Group A and Giri won Group C with 15 points apiece.

The opening-night Blitz Swiss determined the semifinal pairings. Vachier-Lagrave's second-place finish in the Swiss event made him the top seed for the knockout draw, setting up his clash with Giri, while Firouzja was paired with Caruana.

Carlsen Forfeits Sealing Match

Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen, who had gone through the Fast Classic group stage without a win in that format, dominated his placement match against women's World No. 7 Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan in the bracket for places 17 to 20.

The Norwegian World No. 1 won the four blitz games 3.5-0.5 and followed that up with victories in both rapid games. Having already secured an unassailable 11.5-0.5 lead for the day, Carlsen forfeited his Fast Classic game against Assaubayeva.

Carlsen had won the opening Blitz Swiss but endured a difficult Fast Classic group campaign, failing to register a victory in that format.