Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Semis: Giri, Firouzja Take First-Day Leads; Indians Shine In Placement Matches
The championship semifinals produced commanding first-day performances from World No. 11 Anish Giri of the Netherlands and World No. 10 Alireza Firouzja of France.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:59 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi began his campaign in the placement knockout matches with a victory over Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands, while World No. 7 R Praggnanandhaa produced a spirited comeback to beat Uzbekistan's World No. 5 Nodirbek Abdusattorov on the opening day of the knockout stage of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 in Budapest on Tuesday night.
World No. 12 Arjun won his first-day match 11.5-8.5 against World No. 24 Van Foreest of the Netherlands in the bracket for places 9 to 12. Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, recovered from a 1-3 deficit after the blitz games to register an 11-9 victory over Nodirbek in the bracket for places 21 to 24. The Indian Grandmaster won the first rapid game and held his opponent to a draw in the concluding Fast Classic game to complete the turnaround.
Praggnanandhaa's elder sister, women's World No. 24 Vaishali Rameshbabu, was unable to match the success of her younger brother. She held the United States' Abhimanyu Mishra, World No. 76, to a draw in the final Fast Classic game of the day, but the American's advantage from the blitz and rapid sections secured a 13-7 win in their placement match.
After a day's rest on Monday, the championship semifinals also produced commanding first-day performances from Anish Giri of the Netherlands and Alireza Firouzja of France.
World No. 11 Giri defeated France's World No. 28 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 14.5-5.5, while World No. 10 Firouzja took a 12-8 lead against World No. 5 Fabiano Caruana of the US.
The four semifinalists had emerged from five days of Fast Classic group-stage competition. Vachier-Lagrave and Caruana topped Groups D and B, respectively, with 17 points each, while Firouzja won Group A and Giri won Group C with 15 points apiece.
The opening-night Blitz Swiss determined the semifinal pairings. Vachier-Lagrave's second-place finish in the Swiss event made him the top seed for the knockout draw, setting up his clash with Giri, while Firouzja was paired with Caruana.
Carlsen Forfeits Sealing Match
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen, who had gone through the Fast Classic group stage without a win in that format, dominated his placement match against women's World No. 7 Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan in the bracket for places 17 to 20.
The Norwegian World No. 1 won the four blitz games 3.5-0.5 and followed that up with victories in both rapid games. Having already secured an unassailable 11.5-0.5 lead for the day, Carlsen forfeited his Fast Classic game against Assaubayeva.
Carlsen had won the opening Blitz Swiss but endured a difficult Fast Classic group campaign, failing to register a victory in that format.
7-Game Knockout Matches
Each knockout match is played over seven games: four blitz games at three minutes plus a two-second increment, two rapid games at 15 minutes plus a 10-second increment, and one Fast Classic game at 45 minutes plus a 30-second increment.
The scoring system awards one point for a blitz win, four points for a rapid win and eight points for a Fast Classic victory, with half the points awarded for a draw. Consequently, a win in the Fast Classic game carries more weight than a clean sweep of the four blitz games.
The scores reset at the start of the second day of each two-day knockout tie. If the aggregate scores are level after the second day, an Armageddon tiebreaker will decide the winner. The player with the higher combined score over the two days gets to choose the colour in the tiebreaker.
Giri and Firouzja will carry their first-day leads into Wednesday's second leg. A draw on the day will be enough for either player to reach the final. Vachier-Lagrave and Caruana, meanwhile, must win their respective matches to force an Armageddon decider.
The winners of the two semifinals will advance to the title match on Thursday and Friday, while the losers will compete for third place. The remaining 20 players are contesting five placement brackets.
The matches are being played at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest. Live coverage of all six knockout brackets is available through the Total Chess Live Hub and Chess.com.
The 11-day event concludes on November 20, with a total prize pool of $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore). The 24-player competition combines Fast Classic, rapid and blitz chess, with the overall winner set to be crowned the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.
Knockout Schedule
The daily sessions begin at 7.30 PM (IST), with all six brackets being played simultaneously.
- 7.30 PM: Four blitz games (3 minutes + 2-second increment)
- 8.45 PM: First rapid game (15 minutes + 10-second increment)
- 10 PM: Second rapid game (15 minutes + 10-second increment)
- 11.15 PM: Fast Classic game (45 minutes + 30-second increment)
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