Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot: Indian Trio Continues To Battle; Armenia's Martirosyan Stuns Carlsen On Day 3
The Fast Classic group stage continues on Saturday, with four games remaining for each player before the group standings determine places in the knockout stage.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 8:31 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Armenia's Haik Martirosyan stole the spotlight on the third day of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, Hungary, stunning world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen to take the outright lead in Group C.
India's R Praggnanandhaa, his elder sister Vaishali Rameshbabu and Arjun Erigaisi continued to experience mixed fortunes in the Fast Classic group stage at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest.
World No. 48 Martirosyan handed five-time world champion Carlsen his first defeat of the tournament after the Norwegian had drawn his first four games. Playing with White, the Armenian built a dangerous attack and eventually broke through to secure a memorable victory. The return encounter ended in a draw, taking Martirosyan to 10 points and making him the sole leader of Group C. Carlsen remained on five.
India's Arjun, World No. 12, made progress in Group D, registering a win and a draw against American Wesley So, World No. 6, to move to nine points. World No. 7 Praggnanandhaa, however, could manage only two draws against FIDE representative and World No. 66 Vladislav Artemiev in Group B, leaving him on four points. Their first encounter lasted 89 moves.
Vaishali had a welcome breakthrough in the all-women contest against Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva in Group D. After losing the first game, the Indian grandmaster bounced back with an attacking victory in the return encounter to register her first Fast Classic win of the tournament. Bibisara moved to eight points, while Vaishali reached four.
Games 5 and 6 produced 10 decisive results from 24 games, with players facing the same opponents twice, with colours reversed. A win earns three points and a draw one.
Firouzja leads Group A despite upset
American Andrew Hong, ranked No. 134 in the world, caused a surprise by defeating Group A leader Alireza Firouzja, the French World No. 10, with White. Firouzja hit back with a victory in the return game, leaving him on 11 points and Hong on six. Firouzja continues to lead the group despite the setback.
Caruana extends unbeaten run
World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana continued his impressive campaign in Group B, defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer with Black in their first encounter before drawing the return game. Caruana gained the upper hand in the endgame and converted his advantage to move to 14 points from four wins and two draws. Keymer finished the day on four.
Martirosyan leads; Giri moves into second
Martirosyan's victory over Carlsen was the day's headline. Meanwhile, Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri moved into second place in Group C with nine points after drawing his first game against FIDE's Ian Nepomniachtchi and winning the return encounter with White. Nepomniachtchi remained on seven.
France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave continued his strong run, drawing his first game against American Hans Moke Niemann before winning the return with White. He moved to 12 points, three ahead of Niemann. Arjun's nine-point tally put him level with Niemann, while So remained on four.
After six games per player, all four groups have outright leaders: Firouzja in Group A with 11 points, Caruana in Group B with 14, Martirosyan in Group C with 10 and Vachier-Lagrave in Group D with 12.
The Fast Classic group stage continues on Saturday (November 14), with Games 7 and 8. Four games remain for each player before the group standings determine places in the knockout stage.
The 11-day tournament, which concludes on November 20, offers $650,000 (approximately Rs six crore) in prize money. The combined format tests the world's leading 24 players across fast classical, rapid and blitz chess, with the overall winner set to be crowned the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.
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