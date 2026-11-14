ETV Bharat / sports

Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot: Indian Trio Continues To Battle; Armenia's Martirosyan Stuns Carlsen On Day 3

World No 28 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave during his game against Hans Moke Niemann of the US. ( Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess )

Thiruvananthapuram: Armenia's Haik Martirosyan stole the spotlight on the third day of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, Hungary, stunning world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen to take the outright lead in Group C.

India's R Praggnanandhaa, his elder sister Vaishali Rameshbabu and Arjun Erigaisi continued to experience mixed fortunes in the Fast Classic group stage at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest.

World No. 48 Martirosyan handed five-time world champion Carlsen his first defeat of the tournament after the Norwegian had drawn his first four games. Playing with White, the Armenian built a dangerous attack and eventually broke through to secure a memorable victory. The return encounter ended in a draw, taking Martirosyan to 10 points and making him the sole leader of Group C. Carlsen remained on five.

India's Arjun, World No. 12, made progress in Group D, registering a win and a draw against American Wesley So, World No. 6, to move to nine points. World No. 7 Praggnanandhaa, however, could manage only two draws against FIDE representative and World No. 66 Vladislav Artemiev in Group B, leaving him on four points. Their first encounter lasted 89 moves.

India's Arjun Erigaisi during his game against Wesley So of the US. (Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess)

Vaishali had a welcome breakthrough in the all-women contest against Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva in Group D. After losing the first game, the Indian grandmaster bounced back with an attacking victory in the return encounter to register her first Fast Classic win of the tournament. Bibisara moved to eight points, while Vaishali reached four.

Games 5 and 6 produced 10 decisive results from 24 games, with players facing the same opponents twice, with colours reversed. A win earns three points and a draw one.

Firouzja leads Group A despite upset

American Andrew Hong, ranked No. 134 in the world, caused a surprise by defeating Group A leader Alireza Firouzja, the French World No. 10, with White. Firouzja hit back with a victory in the return game, leaving him on 11 points and Hong on six. Firouzja continues to lead the group despite the setback.

Caruana extends unbeaten run