ETV Bharat / sports

Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Day 2: Indian Trio Suffers Reverses; Bibisara Stuns Arjun, Caruana Wins Twice

India's R Praggnanandhaa during his third game against American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana. ( Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess )

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and his elder sister, Vaishali Ramesh Babu, endured a tough second day in the Fast Classic group stage of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, with all three suffering defeats.

The biggest upset came in Group D, where Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva, the women's world No. 7, defeated world No. 12 Arjun Erigaisi with the black pieces. Arjun fought back to win their return encounter, leaving both players on five points.

Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva, the women's world No. 7, during her game against world No. 12 Arjun Erigaisi of India. (Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess)

Praggnanandhaa suffered two defeats against American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana, who produced a dominant performance to take the maximum six points from their two games.

Vaishali, meanwhile, lost both her encounters against American Hans Moke Niemann, who also scored six points on the day.

Rounds 3 and 4 produced 13 decisive results from 24 games, compared with 10 on the opening day. As per the tournament's scoring system, a win earns three points while a draw fetches one point.

Caruana now leads Group B with 10 points, while Niemann has joined France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave at the top of Group D with eight points each. Alireza Firouzja leads Group A outright with eight points. Group C is jointly headed by FIDE's Ian Nepomniachtchi and Armenia's Haik Martirosyan, who have six points apiece.

Caruana Dominates Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali Struggles

Caruana, the US world No. 3, delivered one of the day's strongest performances against Praggnanandhaa. Playing White in their first encounter, he sacrificed a piece to expose the Indian's king and went on to win. He then secured another victory with Black in the return game to move to 10 points, two clear of Vietnam's Liem Le.

Le remained his closest challenger after registering a win and a draw against Germany's Vincent Keymer, taking his tally to eight points.