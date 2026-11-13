Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Day 2: Indian Trio Suffers Reverses; Bibisara Stuns Arjun, Caruana Wins Twice
The biggest upset came in Group D, where Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva, the women's world No. 7, defeated world No. 12 Arjun Erigaisi with black pieces.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and his elder sister, Vaishali Ramesh Babu, endured a tough second day in the Fast Classic group stage of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, with all three suffering defeats.
The biggest upset came in Group D, where Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva, the women's world No. 7, defeated world No. 12 Arjun Erigaisi with the black pieces. Arjun fought back to win their return encounter, leaving both players on five points.
Praggnanandhaa suffered two defeats against American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana, who produced a dominant performance to take the maximum six points from their two games.
Vaishali, meanwhile, lost both her encounters against American Hans Moke Niemann, who also scored six points on the day.
Rounds 3 and 4 produced 13 decisive results from 24 games, compared with 10 on the opening day. As per the tournament's scoring system, a win earns three points while a draw fetches one point.
Caruana now leads Group B with 10 points, while Niemann has joined France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave at the top of Group D with eight points each. Alireza Firouzja leads Group A outright with eight points. Group C is jointly headed by FIDE's Ian Nepomniachtchi and Armenia's Haik Martirosyan, who have six points apiece.
Caruana Dominates Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali Struggles
Caruana, the US world No. 3, delivered one of the day's strongest performances against Praggnanandhaa. Playing White in their first encounter, he sacrificed a piece to expose the Indian's king and went on to win. He then secured another victory with Black in the return game to move to 10 points, two clear of Vietnam's Liem Le.
Le remained his closest challenger after registering a win and a draw against Germany's Vincent Keymer, taking his tally to eight points.
Niemann also had a perfect day, beating Vaishali with Black in the first game and then with White in the return. He moved from two points to eight, while Vaishali remained on one.
Arjun Splits Games With Bibisara; Carlsen Draws Again
Bibisara's victory over Arjun was among the day's notable results. Her advancing pawns proved decisive in the first encounter, but the Indian grandmaster responded with a win in the return game, also with Black.
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen drew both his games against American Abhimanyu Mishra. Carlsen has now drawn all four of his Fast Classic encounters and stands on four points. Mishra has three.
In Group A, Firouzja defeated Dutch grandmaster Jorden van Foreest with White before drawing the return game to reach eight points, one ahead of Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda.
Nepomniachtchi drew both games against Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, while Martirosyan recovered from an opening defeat against Dutchman Anish Giri to win their return encounter. Both Martirosyan and Nepomniachtchi are on six points.
The 11-day tournament, being held at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest from November 10 to 20, features a prize pool of $650,000 (approximately Rs six crore). The combined format tests the world's leading players across fast classical, rapid and blitz chess, with the overall winner set to be crowned the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.
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