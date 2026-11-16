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Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Day 5: Indians Miss Fast Classic Knockout; Vaishali Overcomes Arjun In Final Game

Vaishali Rameshbabu posted a victory over compatriot and World no. 12 Arjun Erigaisi in their final encounter of Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, Hungary. ( Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess )

Thiruvananthapuram: India's campaign in the Fast Classic group stage of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot ended without a place in the championship knockout, despite Vaishali Rameshbabu signing off with a victory over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, World No. 12, in their final encounter in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

Vaishali, who had lost their opening game, bounced back to defeat Erigaisi in the return match. The split result left Arjun third in Group D with 16 points, while women's World No. 24 Vaishali finished sixth with seven points. Her younger brother, R. Praggnanandhaa, World No. 7, also ended his campaign in the group stage, finishing sixth in Group B with seven points after drawing both games against Vietnam's Liem Le.

The Indian trio will now look to the rapid and blitz sections for a revival, with all 24 players continuing in the tournament's six knockout brackets across the three formats.

Four Group Winners Enter Semis

World No. 10 Alireza Firouzja of France topped Group A with 15 points after drawing both games against World No. 20 Levon Aronian of the US. World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana of the United States finished first in Group B with 17 points, despite suffering his first defeat of the group stage against Vladislav Artemiev in their return encounter.

Dutchman Anish Giri, World No. 11, secured Group C with 15 points after drawing both games against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. World No. 28 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France topped Group D with 17 points, breaking the three-way tie at the summit with a win and a draw against Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva.

The pre-event blitz rankings were used to separate players tied on points. The championship knockout semifinals will feature Vachier-Lagrave against Giri and Firouzja against Caruana.

Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi (World 22), representing FIDE, and 5-time World champions Magnus Carlsen (right) of Norway during their final game of Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess)

Five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen endured an unusual Fast Classic campaign, finishing Group C with nine points after nine draws and one defeat, without registering a single victory.