Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Day 4: Arjun Joins Group D Lead; Jolt For Siblings Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali
Indian World No. 7 suffered a setback against host Hungary's Richard Rapport, World No. 23, who secured his first victory in a dramatic finish
Published : November 15, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: India's Arjun Erigaisi ended Maxime Vachier-Lagrave's unbeaten run in the Fast Classic section to join a three-way tie at the top of Group D, but it was another difficult day for the Indian contingent at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest on Saturday.
While Arjun, World No. 12, defeated the French grandmaster in their return game after an opening draw, his counterpart R Praggnanandhaa suffered a defeat at the hands of host Richard Rapport, and his elder sister Vaishali Rameshbabu lost both her games to World No. 6 Wesley So of the United States.
The Indian siblings' setback contrasted with Arjun’s crucial victory as the group stage reached its business end at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest. So was the only player to collect the maximum six points from the day's two games, while Dutchman Anish Giri took the outright lead in Group C.
Games 7 and 8 produced 10 decisive results from 24 games. Under the Fast Classic scoring system, a win earns three points and a draw one, with players facing the same opponent twice with colours reversed.
Arjun creates three-way tie
Arjun drew his first game against World No. 28 Vachier-Lagrave before winning the return encounter with White in an endgame. The result ended the Frenchman's unbeaten run and lifted the Indian to 13 points, level with Vachier-Lagrave and World No. 32 Hans Moke Niemann of the US at the top of Group D.
American Niemann also reached 13 points after beating Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva (the only other woman player in the fray) in their first game. The return ended in a draw, leaving Assaubayeva on nine points.
Bibisara's compatriot Vaishali endured a difficult day against Wesley So. The American won both encounters to collect six points and move to 10, while Vaishali remained on four.
Praggnanandhaa loses to Rapport
Indian World No. 7, Praggnanandhaa suffered a setback against Hungary's Richard Rapport, World No. 23, who secured his first Fast Classic victory of the tournament in a dramatic finish. A late mistake by the Indian allowed Rapport to turn a difficult position into a checkmate.
The return game ended in a draw, taking Rapport to nine points and leaving Praggnanandhaa on five.
Giri takes Group C lead
Giri moved to the top of Group C with a win and a draw against American prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra. Giri won their first encounter in an endgame with White before the return ended level. He now has 13 points, two ahead of his closest challengers, while Mishra has six.
World No. 22 Ian Nepomniachtchi, representing FIDE, defeated Armenian World No. 48 Haik Martirosyan in their return game after the first encounter ended in a draw. Both players finished the day on 11 points.
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Azerbaijan’s World No. 27 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov drew both their games. Mamedyarov moved to nine points and Carlsen to seven. The Norwegian remains without a Fast Classic win after seven draws and one defeat.
Alireza Firouzja retained the Group A lead on 13 points after drawing both games against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who has 11.
In Group B, Fabiano Caruana remained comfortably ahead after drawing both games against Liem Le. The American has 16 points, four clear of Le, who is on 12 and remains unbeaten.
With two games remaining for each player in the Fast Classic round-robin stage, the group standings will determine qualification and seeding for the six knockout brackets.
The 11-day tournament, which concludes on November 20, features 24 elite players competing across fast classical, rapid and blitz formats for a total prize pool of $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore). The overall winner will be crowned the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.
Also read:
- Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Day 2: Indian Trio Suffers Reverses; Bibisara Stuns Arjun, Caruana Wins Twice
- Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Day 1: Mixed Luck For Indian Siblings; Firouzja, Caruana Among Leaders
- Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot: Indian Trio Continues To Battle; Armenia's Martirosyan Stuns Carlsen On Day 3