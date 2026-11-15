ETV Bharat / sports

Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Day 4: Arjun Joins Group D Lead; Jolt For Siblings Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali

Thiruvananthapuram: India's Arjun Erigaisi ended Maxime Vachier-Lagrave's unbeaten run in the Fast Classic section to join a three-way tie at the top of Group D, but it was another difficult day for the Indian contingent at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest on Saturday.

While Arjun, World No. 12, defeated the French grandmaster in their return game after an opening draw, his counterpart R Praggnanandhaa suffered a defeat at the hands of host Richard Rapport, and his elder sister Vaishali Rameshbabu lost both her games to World No. 6 Wesley So of the United States.

Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot Day 4 (Special arrangement (TotalChess))

The Indian siblings' setback contrasted with Arjun’s crucial victory as the group stage reached its business end at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest. So was the only player to collect the maximum six points from the day's two games, while Dutchman Anish Giri took the outright lead in Group C.

Games 7 and 8 produced 10 decisive results from 24 games. Under the Fast Classic scoring system, a win earns three points and a draw one, with players facing the same opponent twice with colours reversed.

Arjun creates three-way tie

Arjun drew his first game against World No. 28 Vachier-Lagrave before winning the return encounter with White in an endgame. The result ended the Frenchman's unbeaten run and lifted the Indian to 13 points, level with Vachier-Lagrave and World No. 32 Hans Moke Niemann of the US at the top of Group D.

American Niemann also reached 13 points after beating Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva (the only other woman player in the fray) in their first game. The return ended in a draw, leaving Assaubayeva on nine points.

Bibisara's compatriot Vaishali endured a difficult day against Wesley So. The American won both encounters to collect six points and move to 10, while Vaishali remained on four.

Praggnanandhaa loses to Rapport

Indian World No. 7, Praggnanandhaa suffered a setback against Hungary's Richard Rapport, World No. 23, who secured his first Fast Classic victory of the tournament in a dramatic finish. A late mistake by the Indian allowed Rapport to turn a difficult position into a checkmate.