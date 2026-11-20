ETV Bharat / sports

Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot: Anish Takes First-Day Lead In Final; Carlsen Records Tourney's First Win

Anish Giri won the opening day of the final of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, defeating Alireza Firouzja by 11 points to 9. ( Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess )

Thiruvananthapuram: World No. 11 Anish Giri of the Netherlands took the first step towards clinching the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot title, stunning World No. 10 Alireza Firouzja of France 11-9 in the opening day of their final in Budapest on Thursday.

The Russian-born Dutchman of Indian origin took advantage in blitz, exchanged rapid victories with the higher-ranked Frenchman and held the Fast Classic game to a draw. A win or draw on Friday will secure the title for Giri, while Firouzja must win to force an Armageddon tiebreak.

The 11-day, 24-player tournament concludes on Friday, with total prize money of $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore). Combining Fast Classic, rapid and blitz chess, the event will crown the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.

Meanwhile, among the Indians, World No. 7 R Praggnanandhaa overcame the United States' World No. 78 Abhimanyu Mishra 12-8 in their match for 21st place. World No. 12 Arjun Erigaisi suffered a 14.5-5.5 defeat against Armenia's World No. 48 Haik Martirosyan in the contest for ninth place, while women's World No. 24 Vaishali Rameshbabu lost 16-4 to Uzbekistan's World No. 5 Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the match for 23rd place.

Caruana leads third-place contest

World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana of the United States took a narrow 11-9 lead against France's World No. 28 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the match for third place.

Caruana won the first two blitz games, one with each colour, before the remaining five games ended in draws. His 3-1 advantage from blitz carried through to give him an 11-9 victory for the day. Caruana needs a win or draw on Friday to finish third, while Vachier-Lagrave must win to force an Armageddon decider.

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