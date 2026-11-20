Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot: Anish Takes First-Day Lead In Final; Carlsen Records Tourney's First Win
Fabiano Caruana also moves ahead in the third-place match while Carlsen ends Fast Classic drought, registering his first victory of the tournament.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: World No. 11 Anish Giri of the Netherlands took the first step towards clinching the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot title, stunning World No. 10 Alireza Firouzja of France 11-9 in the opening day of their final in Budapest on Thursday.
The Russian-born Dutchman of Indian origin took advantage in blitz, exchanged rapid victories with the higher-ranked Frenchman and held the Fast Classic game to a draw. A win or draw on Friday will secure the title for Giri, while Firouzja must win to force an Armageddon tiebreak.
The 11-day, 24-player tournament concludes on Friday, with total prize money of $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore). Combining Fast Classic, rapid and blitz chess, the event will crown the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.
Meanwhile, among the Indians, World No. 7 R Praggnanandhaa overcame the United States' World No. 78 Abhimanyu Mishra 12-8 in their match for 21st place. World No. 12 Arjun Erigaisi suffered a 14.5-5.5 defeat against Armenia's World No. 48 Haik Martirosyan in the contest for ninth place, while women's World No. 24 Vaishali Rameshbabu lost 16-4 to Uzbekistan's World No. 5 Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the match for 23rd place.
Caruana leads third-place contest
World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana of the United States took a narrow 11-9 lead against France's World No. 28 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the match for third place.
Caruana won the first two blitz games, one with each colour, before the remaining five games ended in draws. His 3-1 advantage from blitz carried through to give him an 11-9 victory for the day. Caruana needs a win or draw on Friday to finish third, while Vachier-Lagrave must win to force an Armageddon decider.
Carlsen records first win
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway registered his first Fast Classic victory of the tournament, beating Russian Vladislav Artemiev, who was representing FIDE, with White to turn a 3-9 deficit into an 11-9 daily victory in their match for 17th place.
Other placement results
Places 5 to 8: Hans Moke Niemann 13.5-6.5 Jan-Krzysztof Duda; Ian Nepomniachtchi 14-6 Liem Le.
Places 9 to 12: Haik Martirosyan 14.5-5.5 Arjun Erigaisi; Richard Rapport 11-9 Jorden van Foreest.
Places 13 to 16: Wesley So 12.5-7.5 Levon Aronian; Vincent Keymer 14.5-5.5 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.
Places 17 to 20: Magnus Carlsen 11-9 Vladislav Artemiev; Andrew Hong 15-5 Bibisara Assaubayeva.
Places 21 to 24: R Praggnanandhaa 12-8 Abhimanyu Mishra; Nodirbek Abdusattorov 16-4 Vaishali Rameshbabu.
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