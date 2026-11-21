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Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot: Alireza Firouzja Triumphs In Budapest

Thiruvananthapuram: World No. 10 Alireza Firouzja of France was crowned the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot champion in Budapest on Friday, defeating World No. 11 Anish Giri of the Netherlands in an Armageddon tiebreak after the two-day final ended with one victory apiece.

Firouzja, playing Black in the decisive tiebreak, held Giri to a draw after 35 moves to claim the title on the strength of Black's draw odds. Giri had won Thursday's opening day 11-9, but Firouzja fought back to take Friday's second day 12-8 and force the decider.

American World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana secured third place by defeating France's World No 28 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave over two days, while five of the six placement brackets also required Armageddon tiebreaks to determine their final positions.

Firouzja Rallies To Claim Title

All four blitz games in the final were decisive. Giri won the opener with White, but Firouzja responded with two successive victories before Giri won the fourth game with Black to leave the scores level at 2-2.

Firouzja then won the first rapid game with Black, while the second ended in a draw, giving the Frenchman an 8-4 advantage going into Fast Classic.

Giri needed to win the Fast Classic game to secure the title without a tiebreak. However, the game ended in a draw, with both players receiving four points. Firouzja therefore took the day's contest 12-8, levelling the two-day match.

The Armageddon game was drawn after 35 moves. With Giri playing White and Firouzja holding Black's draw odds, the Frenchman emerged champion, leaving Giri as runner-up.

Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot: Alireza Firouzja Triumphs In Budapest (Special arrangement/TotalChess)

The inaugural edition began on November 10 at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest, featuring 24 elite players, including five-time world champion and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway. The 11-day competition carried a total prize pool of $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore).

The combined format brought together Fast Classic, rapid and blitz chess, with Firouzja becoming the first player to claim the FIDE World Combined Champion crown.

World No. 3 Finishes Third

Vachier-Lagrave made a strong start in the third-place match, winning the first three blitz games and drawing the fourth to establish a 3.5-0.5 lead. Caruana fought back by winning the first rapid game with White. A draw in the second put the American ahead 6.5-5.5. Their Fast Classic game ended in a draw after 30 moves, giving Caruana a 10.5-9.5 victory on the day.

Having also won Thursday's opening match 11-9, Caruana secured third place without needing an Armageddon tiebreak. Vachier-Lagrave finished fourth.

Carlsen Takes 17th Place

Carlsen secured 17th place after defeating Vladislav Artemiev, World No. 66 representing FIDE, in an Armageddon decider.

Carlsen edged Friday's blitz games 2.5-1.5, but Artemiev fought back with a win and a draw in rapid. Carlsen forfeited the Fast Classic game, handing Artemiev a 15.5-4.5 daily victory and forcing the tiebreak. Carlsen then won the Armageddon game with Black to finish 17th, leaving Artemiev 18th.

Indians Arjun Erigaisi (World No 12), R Praggnanandhaa (World No 7)and his elder sister Vaishali Rameshbabu (women’s World No 24) took 10th 20 and 24th places.

Final standings: Position Player Country/representation World ranking

1 Alireza Firouzja France 10

2 Anish Giri Netherlands 11

3 Fabiano Caruana United States 3

4 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave France 28