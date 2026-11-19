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Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot: Alireza Firouzja, Anish Giri Reach Final; Indians Win Placement Matches

World No. 11 Anish Giri of the Netherlands during his game against France's World No. 28 Vachier-Lagrave 12.5-7.5 on the second day of their semifinals match in Budapest on Wednesday ( Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess )

Thiruvananthapuram: Anish Giri of the Netherlands and Alireza Firouzja of France advanced to the championship final of the $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore) Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest on Wednesday. Giri completed a second successive-day victory over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, while Firouzja survived a dramatic Armageddon decider against Fabiano Caruana of the United States.

World No. 11 Giri defeated France's World No. 28 Vachier-Lagrave 12.5-7.5 on the second day of their semifinal, completing a convincing 2-0 match victory after winning Tuesday's encounter 14.5-5.5. Giri remained unbeaten across all 14 games of the two-day tie.

World No. 10 Firouzja, however, had to go through a tiebreak after World No. 3 Caruana won their second-day contest 15-5 to level the match. The American won the concluding Fast Classic game to force an Armageddon decider, but Firouzja, playing White, prevailed after Caruana ran out of time following the Frenchman's 44th move. Firouzja had won the first day 12-8.

World No. 10 Alireza Firouzja from France during his dramatic Armageddon decider against World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana of the United States on the second day of Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot semifinal in Budapest on Wednesday. (Photo: Special Arrangement/TotalChess)

Giri and Firouzja will now contest the championship final on Thursday and Friday, while Vachier-Lagrave and Caruana will meet in the third-place match.

Indians Make Progress

India's R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi secured victories in their respective placement matches, while Vaishali Rameshbabu bowed out of the contest for 21st place.

World No. 7 Praggnanandhaa produced a decisive comeback against Uzbekistan's World No. 5 Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Trailing 3.5-8.5 before the concluding Fast Classic game, the Indian Grandmaster won with Black to take the second-day contest 11.5-8.5. Having also won the first day, Praggnanandhaa advanced to the match for 21st place, where he will face the United States' Abhimanyu Mishra, World No. 76.

World No. 12 Arjun Erigaisi also survived a late reversal against the Netherlands' World No. 24 Jorden van Foreest. Erigaisi's 8-4 advantage was overturned when Van Foreest won the Fast Classic game, taking the day's score to 12-8 and forcing an Armageddon tiebreak. Arjun, playing White, won the decider to advance.

Women's World No. 24 Vaishali received a win by forfeit in her Fast Classic game against Mishra, but the American had already secured the day's match 11-9 through his earlier results. Mishra advanced, leaving Vaishali to finish the tournament outside the top 20.

Giri's Consistency, Firouzja's Late Escape

Giri again edged the four blitz games 2.5-1.5 against Vachier-Lagrave, winning the third game with Black. After drawing the first rapid game, he won the second with White to establish an advantage going into Fast Classic. A draw with Black in the final game was enough to give him the day's 12.5-7.5 victory and seal his place in the final.

Firouzja began strongly against Caruana, winning the first three blitz games before the American took the fourth with Black. Caruana then drew one rapid game and won the other with Black to move ahead 7-5. His victory with White in Fast Classic earned him eight points, securing a 15-5 daily win and forcing the match into Armageddon.