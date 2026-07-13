TG20 2026: Who All Are The Heroes Behind The Inaugural Title Run of Hyderabad e-Champions?
Captain Abhirath Leddy led Hyderabad e-Champions' title run in the inaugural edition of the TG20 league.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: In individual sports, victory or defeat rests on a single athlete. However, when it comes to team sports, winning a trophy requires a collective effort. It was precisely that kind of team performance which culminated in Hyderabad e-Champions winning the inaugural season of the TG20 cricket league. This magnificent win was made possible because every player in the squad played their part effectively.
However, some of them made crucial contributions in the triumph for the team.
Captain leading from the front
Abhirath Reddy has been fulfilling his duties as both captain and player with 100% commitment. He coordinated seamlessly with his teammates to extract excellent performances from the squad.
💙🧿#HyderabadEChampions #TG20 #Champions #Cricket #Finals pic.twitter.com/GBoMOvI3od— Hyderabadechampions (@HydeChampions) July 12, 2026
At one point, having missed out on cricket opportunities, he had considered moving to the USA to settle down, but now, he has led Hyderabad to the TG20 title as captain. Drawing on his experience in the Ranji Trophy, Abhirath steered the team capably with apt strategic use of the bowlers. In particular, he deserves high praise as an opener.
The right-handed batter frequently laid a solid foundation for the team by taking the attack to the opposition bowlers right from the first ball. Amassing 549 runs—including four half-centuries and a century (101 not out) the Hyderabad e-Champions captain secured the 'Orange Cap'. He also holds the record for hitting the most fours (58) and sixes (33) in the tournament.
Champions is not just in a name anymore👑#HyderabadEChampions #TG20 #AnvitaKhammamAces #Cricket #Finals pic.twitter.com/DvnMKlO6UY— Hyderabadechampions (@HydeChampions) July 12, 2026
Super Hitter Ganesh Gadugu
Ganesh Gadugu, who earned a spot in the 'Hyderabad e-Champions' squad under the 'district players' category, put up an impressive performance. He played crucial innings when the team was in trouble. He scored a total of 251 runs, including two half-centuries, and Ganesh earned his reputation as a solid hitter.
He also excelled with the ball, taking two wickets in a single over during one match, and pulled off some spectacular catches in the field.
"I won the 'Man of the Tournament' award in the Eenadu Cricket League during my Intermediate years. I am very happy to be playing for this 'Champions' team now," Ganesh said.
Pivotal role of Ajay Dev Goud
Captain Ajay Dev Goud played a pivotal role in the 'Champions' team's victory. Winning the 'Purple Cap' with 21 wickets, he consistently took wickets in every match and dealt telling blows to opposing teams. The gap between him and the second-highest wicket-taker, Ved Reddy (15 wickets, Anvita Khammam Aces), speaks volumes about Ajay's dominant performance.
Spin duo of Pranav Varma and Shanmukha Ashwin
The spin duo of Pranav Varma (12 wickets) and Shanmukh Ashwin (10 wickets) left a distinct mark on the tournament. Bowling during the powerplay, they applied pressure on opposing batters with tight, disciplined deliveries and claimed crucial wickets. Both of them bowled economically and also performed creditably with the bat whenever the opportunity arose.