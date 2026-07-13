ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 2026: Who All Are The Heroes Behind The Inaugural Title Run of Hyderabad e-Champions?

Hyderabad: In individual sports, victory or defeat rests on a single athlete. However, when it comes to team sports, winning a trophy requires a collective effort. It was precisely that kind of team performance which culminated in Hyderabad e-Champions winning the inaugural season of the TG20 cricket league. This magnificent win was made possible because every player in the squad played their part effectively.

However, some of them made crucial contributions in the triumph for the team.

Captain leading from the front

Abhirath Reddy has been fulfilling his duties as both captain and player with 100% commitment. He coordinated seamlessly with his teammates to extract excellent performances from the squad.

At one point, having missed out on cricket opportunities, he had considered moving to the USA to settle down, but now, he has led Hyderabad to the TG20 title as captain. Drawing on his experience in the Ranji Trophy, Abhirath steered the team capably with apt strategic use of the bowlers. In particular, he deserves high praise as an opener.

The right-handed batter frequently laid a solid foundation for the team by taking the attack to the opposition bowlers right from the first ball. Amassing 549 runs—including four half-centuries and a century (101 not out) the Hyderabad e-Champions captain secured the 'Orange Cap'. He also holds the record for hitting the most fours (58) and sixes (33) in the tournament.