Top Five Most Expensive Players In IPL Mini Auction 2026
Cameron Green was the most expensive player in the IPL auction 2026 held on Tuesday, December 17 in Abu Dhabi.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 10:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: Cameron Green was expected to be the expensive pick in the bidding process, considering the kind of all-round skills he brings to the table. Kolkata Knight Riders paid a whopping amount of INR 25.20 Crores to acquire the services of the Australian cricketer. The uncapped Indian players were also earned big bucks at the auction as two young guns, Prashant Veer and Karthik Sharma, got INR 14.20 Crore each. As the auction is concluded, here are the top five most expensive picks in the IPL auction held in Abu Dhabi.
Cameron Green (INR 25.20 Crores - KKR)
The Australian all-rounder was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auction table for a price of INR 25.20 Crores. There was a fierce competition among the franchises for Green, whose base price was INR 2 Crores. CSK and KKR were engaged in a battle to buy hi,m and the latter emerged triumphant in the bidding war.
Green has played for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and will be playing for his third franchise this season. The 26-year-old can bat either in the top order or lower order and gives four overs of seam bowling. He has scored 1334 T20 runs with a strike rate of 151.07 and has picked 28 wickets with pace bowling.
Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 Crores - KKR)
The second expensive pick was also obtained by KKR for a price of INR 18 Crores. Lucknow Super Giants and KKR were involved in a fierce battle for the Sri Lankan death specialist pacer. The strengths of the pacer are his slingy action and the ability to nail the yorkers. Pathirana has played for CSK in the IPL and has taken 47 wickets from 32 matches with an economy of 8.68.
Prashant Veer (INR 14.2 Crores - CSK)
CSK came up with a surprise in the auction, paying INR 14.2 Crores for the Indian uncapped player Prashant Veer. The 20-year-old Indian all-rounder belongs to Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The youngster has risen rapidly through the ranks, and he bowls left-arm spin along with batting left-handed.
In the 2025 UP T20 League, representing Noida Super Kings, he amassed 320 runs with a strike rate of around 155, including three fifties. In the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), he has scored 112 runs with a strike rate of 170 and scalped nine wickets in seven matches.
Karthik Sharma ( INR 14.2 Crores - CSK)
It seems that CSK are banking on uncapped Indian players, and they bought Karthik Sharma for 14.2 crores after buying another Indian talent, Prashant Veer. He started with the base price of INR 30 lakh, and CSK acquired his services after a tough battle with SRH at the auction table.
Karthik Sharma belongs to Rajasthan and is a power-hitter. Karthik is known to bat in the middle order and is quick behind the wickets. He has scored 334 runs from 12 T20 matches with a strike rate of 164, including 28 sixes. In the league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) of the ongoing season, he racked up 133 runs from five matches with a strike rate of more than 160
Liam Livingstone (INR 13 Crores - SRH)
The England all-rounder was added to their squad by SRH, and he will provide them option of an all-rounder. Livingstone can bat aggressively and bowl off-spin as well as leg-spin. He has scored 7572 T20 runs with a strike rate of 145.05 and has taken 143 wickets in the shortest format.
