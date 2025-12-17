ETV Bharat / sports

Top Five Most Expensive Players In IPL Mini Auction 2026

Hyderabad: Cameron Green was expected to be the expensive pick in the bidding process, considering the kind of all-round skills he brings to the table. Kolkata Knight Riders paid a whopping amount of INR 25.20 Crores to acquire the services of the Australian cricketer. The uncapped Indian players were also earned big bucks at the auction as two young guns, Prashant Veer and Karthik Sharma, got INR 14.20 Crore each. As the auction is concluded, here are the top five most expensive picks in the IPL auction held in Abu Dhabi.

Cameron Green (INR 25.20 Crores - KKR)

The Australian all-rounder was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auction table for a price of INR 25.20 Crores. There was a fierce competition among the franchises for Green, whose base price was INR 2 Crores. CSK and KKR were engaged in a battle to buy hi,m and the latter emerged triumphant in the bidding war.

Green has played for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and will be playing for his third franchise this season. The 26-year-old can bat either in the top order or lower order and gives four overs of seam bowling. He has scored 1334 T20 runs with a strike rate of 151.07 and has picked 28 wickets with pace bowling.

Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 Crores - KKR)

The second expensive pick was also obtained by KKR for a price of INR 18 Crores. Lucknow Super Giants and KKR were involved in a fierce battle for the Sri Lankan death specialist pacer. The strengths of the pacer are his slingy action and the ability to nail the yorkers. Pathirana has played for CSK in the IPL and has taken 47 wickets from 32 matches with an economy of 8.68.