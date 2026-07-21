ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Top Five Heartbreaking Moments Of The Tournament

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is over, with Spain winning their second tournament overall. The team had won the trophy in 2010 and has repeated the feat after a span of 16 years. The tournament had many notable moments, like Cristiano Ronaldo missing out on the World Cup trophy in his last probable tournament, Cape Verde shining in the knockout stages and teams like Germany and the Netherlands suffering upsets in the Round of 16 matches.

The tournament has been a compilation of fairytales, and some of the moments in the tournament were heartbreaking for the fans. The following are some of the heartbreaking moments from the tournament which shattered the hearts of millions of fans and the players themselves.

Most heartbreaking moments in the tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo missing out on World Cup win

FIFA World Cup 2026 was potentially the last World Cup for the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar. Portugal was eliminated in the Round of 16 after suffering a loss against Spain. Their star forward appeared in six different tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026). He also became the leading goal-scorer for Portugal in World Cup history and was the first male player to score in six separate World Cup editions.

Portugal's golden generation (Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and others) ended the World Cup chapter without lifting any trophy.

Germany upsets Paraguay

Paraguay suffered a penalty shootout loss against Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in one of the most shocking upsets of the ongoing edition. The team eliminated four-time champions Germany 4-3 on penalties on June 30, 2026. The match finished at 1-1 in regulation time in Foxborough, Massachusetts.