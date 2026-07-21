FIFA World Cup 2026: Top Five Heartbreaking Moments Of The Tournament
FIFA World Cup 2026 is over after a total of 104 matches, and the tournament witnessed some heartbreaking moments throughout its journey.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is over, with Spain winning their second tournament overall. The team had won the trophy in 2010 and has repeated the feat after a span of 16 years. The tournament had many notable moments, like Cristiano Ronaldo missing out on the World Cup trophy in his last probable tournament, Cape Verde shining in the knockout stages and teams like Germany and the Netherlands suffering upsets in the Round of 16 matches.
The tournament has been a compilation of fairytales, and some of the moments in the tournament were heartbreaking for the fans. The following are some of the heartbreaking moments from the tournament which shattered the hearts of millions of fans and the players themselves.
Most heartbreaking moments in the tournament
Cristiano Ronaldo missing out on World Cup win
FIFA World Cup 2026 was potentially the last World Cup for the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar. Portugal was eliminated in the Round of 16 after suffering a loss against Spain. Their star forward appeared in six different tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026). He also became the leading goal-scorer for Portugal in World Cup history and was the first male player to score in six separate World Cup editions.
Portugal's golden generation (Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and others) ended the World Cup chapter without lifting any trophy.
Germany upsets Paraguay
Paraguay suffered a penalty shootout loss against Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in one of the most shocking upsets of the ongoing edition. The team eliminated four-time champions Germany 4-3 on penalties on June 30, 2026. The match finished at 1-1 in regulation time in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Julio Enciso opened the scoring for Paraguay in the 41st minute, before Kai Havertz equalised for Germany early in the second half. The match remained deadlocked throughout the regulation time, and the penalties emerged as the tiebreaker to determine the result of the deciding fixture.
Netherlands eliminated by Morocco
The Netherlands suffered a shock elimination in the Round of 32 stage with an upset against Morocco in a dramatic penalty shootout. The Dutch team took a late lead through Cody Gakpo but conceded an equaliser in stoppage time and eventually lost 3-2 on penalties.
Netherlands has finished as runners-up on three occasions: 1974 (against West Germany), 1978 (against Argentina), and 2010 (against Spain).
Cape Verde’s fairytale run
The least populated nation to qualify for the World Cup made it to the Round of 32 but faltered against Argentina after pushing the game into extra time. They were unbeaten in the group stage, displaying impressive performance in their tournament debut.
They started with a 0-0 draw against Spain, played a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, and registered a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde. The team suffered another loss, 2-3 in extra time. However, they scripted history, becoming the least populated nation to qualify for the Round of 32 stage.
Egypt came close to defeating Argentina
Egypt have made four appearances in the World Cup so far and produced their best performance in the 2026 edition. They reached the Round of 16 for the first time in the tournament's history.
The team beat New Zealand 3-1 in the group stage and registered a 4-2 win over Australia via penalties, which helped them make a historical appearance.