ETV Bharat / sports

Tim David Suspended For IPL 2027 Opener Despite RCB’s Title Win; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: Tim David is all set to miss Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 after throwing an ice bag towards umpire Nitin Menon during the final of the IPL 2026 against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The IPL announced on Monday that the Australian batter has been fined 50 percent of his match fee and has been handed two demerit points for committing a Level 1 offence. He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which is related to throwing a ball or any other item of cricket equipment at or near a player, team official, umpire, match referee, or any other person in an inappropriate or dangerous manner.

The incident ouccred in the 10th over of the first innings as David threw an ice bag in the direction of the umpire aggressively in the direction of the umpire Nitin Menon. The right-handed batter accepted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed on him by the match referee, Javagal Srinath.