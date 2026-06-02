Tim David Suspended For IPL 2027 Opener Despite RCB’s Title Win; Here’s Why
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David has been suspended for the opening match of the IPL 2027.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tim David is all set to miss Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 after throwing an ice bag towards umpire Nitin Menon during the final of the IPL 2026 against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The IPL announced on Monday that the Australian batter has been fined 50 percent of his match fee and has been handed two demerit points for committing a Level 1 offence. He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which is related to throwing a ball or any other item of cricket equipment at or near a player, team official, umpire, match referee, or any other person in an inappropriate or dangerous manner.
Tim David fined 50% of match fee + 2 demerit points for throwing ice bag in direction of umpire Nitin Menon (IPL Code breach).— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 1, 2026
Now on 5 points → suspended for RCB’s 1st match of next IPL season. pic.twitter.com/D4CPhvH95L
The incident ouccred in the 10th over of the first innings as David threw an ice bag in the direction of the umpire aggressively in the direction of the umpire Nitin Menon. The right-handed batter accepted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed on him by the match referee, Javagal Srinath.
Why is David suspended for the IPL 2027 opener?
The immediate penalty for David’s actions was a fine and two demerit points, but it carried a much greater consequence because it was his third Level 1 offence of the season. He had earlier received one demerit point in Match 20 and two more in Match 54.
#TimDavid suspended for the 1st match of #IPL2027. First, he hurled an ice bag toward umpire Nitin Menon while targeting coach Andy Flower. Then he tried to strike a Robodog. Showing 🖕 incident & the one-match ban plus a 50% fine was inevitable. #IPL2026pic.twitter.com/wZJ00oOlEG— Dinesh Suthar (@Dineshsuthar88) June 1, 2026
His total tally has gone up to five demerit points for the season, and it means that he will be handed a one-match suspension under the IPL's disciplinary regulations.
As a result, David will miss his team’s first of the 2027 season, irrespective of whether he plays for RCB or not. If he plays for any other franchise, the one-match suspension will still be in place.
RCB won the title for two consecutive seasons, but their celebrations are marred by the disciplinary actions as one of their key batters will start on the sidelines next season.