ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets To Go Live At 6:45 PM IST; Price Starts At ₹100

Interestingly, some of the venues will have tickets starting from a price of ₹100, just like the Women’s World Cup. Also, the price of the tickets for the matches in Sri Lanka will start from LKR1000 (approximately 294.26)

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday that the ticket sales for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 will go live at 6:45 PM IST on December 11. The tournament will begin on February 7 with three matches on the opening day. Pakistan and the Netherlands will meet in Colombo, West Indies, and Bangladesh will square off in Kolkata, while India will play against the USA in Mumbai. The tournament will be played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

“With tickets starting as low as ₹100, the excitement around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is multiplied manifold. We are committed to creating a world-class match-day experience that reflects India’s passion for the sport, modern facilities, smooth logistics, and stadiums buzzing with energy,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said in a statement.

“This tournament is an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate cricket in its most electrifying format. We have worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure accessibility, comfort, and an atmosphere worthy of a global event. We warmly welcome fans from across India and around the globe to witness thrilling action and create lifelong memories.”

The Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) are the venues where the matches of the tournament will be hosted.

