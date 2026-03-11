ETV Bharat / sports

3 Visually-Impaired Students From Assam's Nagaon Set Sight On Medals At Paralympic Games

By Rakibul Wahid Nagaon (Assam): They cannot see the world, but their eyes are filled with dreams larger than the universe. Inspired by the achievements of visually impaired cricketer Chimu Das, three blind students from Assam’s Nagaon district are now chasing their own sporting destiny, this time on the athletics track. Students of Srimanta Sankar Mission Blind School in Barhampur, the three have set their sights on national and international glory through para athletics. Despite living in darkness, their determination to compete at the highest level is lighting a path of hope for many others like them. 3 Visually-Impaired Students From Assam's Nagaon Set Sight On Medals At Paralympic Games (ETV Bharat) Two students Barsha Rabha and Kumud Regan have been selected to participate in the 24th National Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from March 17 to 21. The event is expected to serve as an important platform for athletes aiming to qualify for global para sports competitions, including the Paralympic Games. The young athletes are now undergoing special training arranged by the Assam Paralympic Association to prepare for the national competition. The training camp began on March 8 and after completing eight days of preparation, the two students will leave for Bhubaneswar on March 16 to compete in the championship.