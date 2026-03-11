3 Visually-Impaired Students From Assam's Nagaon Set Sight On Medals At Paralympic Games
The visually impaired students are stepping onto the national athletics stage, determined to prove that determination, not sight, defines the limits of human potential.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
By Rakibul Wahid
Nagaon (Assam): They cannot see the world, but their eyes are filled with dreams larger than the universe. Inspired by the achievements of visually impaired cricketer Chimu Das, three blind students from Assam’s Nagaon district are now chasing their own sporting destiny, this time on the athletics track.
Students of Srimanta Sankar Mission Blind School in Barhampur, the three have set their sights on national and international glory through para athletics. Despite living in darkness, their determination to compete at the highest level is lighting a path of hope for many others like them.
Two students Barsha Rabha and Kumud Regan have been selected to participate in the 24th National Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from March 17 to 21. The event is expected to serve as an important platform for athletes aiming to qualify for global para sports competitions, including the Paralympic Games.
The young athletes are now undergoing special training arranged by the Assam Paralympic Association to prepare for the national competition. The training camp began on March 8 and after completing eight days of preparation, the two students will leave for Bhubaneswar on March 16 to compete in the championship.
Their journey to the national stage began with a state-level qualifying competition held in Nagaon, where they were selected by the Nagaon District Para Sports Association under the Assam Paralympic Association.
For Barsha Rabha, the opportunity is life-changing. "It is the first step towards a dream I have cherished for years. Even though we cannot see, we have dreams like everyone else. We loved sports since childhood but never had the opportunity. Now that we have one, we want to move forward and achieve something big,” Barsha, who belongs to Udalguri district, said.
On the other hand, Kumud Regan is from Lakhimpur. Both are students at the Barhampur blind school, where teachers say the young athletes have shown exceptional discipline and enthusiasm.
Meanwhile, another student from the same institution, Umme Salma from Rupahihat in Nagaon has also been selected to participate in the next National Athletics Championships scheduled for August.
Barsha Rabha’s mother, Runima Rabha, expressed happiness on her daughter’s achievement. “Seeing her reach this stage makes us very happy. She has worked very hard despite all challenges,” she said.
Barsha and Umme Salma are currently studying in Grade VIII, while Kumud Regan is a Grade IX student at the school.
To support their journey, the Assam Paralympic Association has stepped in to bear the full expenses of the athletes’ training and participation, ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of their ambitions.
Teachers, parents and fellow students at the Barhampur Blind School have also wished them luck, saying their achievements will open doors for many visually-impaired children who aspire to excel in sports.
