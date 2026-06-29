ETV Bharat / sports

Three Jharkhand Players Selected For Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team For UK Tour

Binima Dhan, Parvati Toppo and Roshni Aind have been named in the national squad for the team's tour of England and Scotland from July 5 to 14. ( Etv Bharat )

Ranchi: Jharkhand's women's hockey received another major boost with three promising players from the CM School of Excellence - Bariatu Hockey Centre in Ranchi being selected for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team.

Binima Dhan, Parvati Toppo and Roshni Aind have been named in the national squad for the team's tour of England and Scotland from July 5 to 14.

During the tour, the Indian junior women's team will play seven international matches against European opponents. The exposure to overseas conditions is expected to enhance the players' experience, confidence and overall development.

The Bariatu Hockey Centre has long been regarded as one of Jharkhand's premier coaching centres for nurturing women's hockey talent, with several players from the academy having represented India in the past. The selection of three players from the same centre once again highlights the quality of its training programme and the dedication of its athletes.