Three Jharkhand Players Selected For Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team For UK Tour
Binima Dhan, Parvati Toppo and Roshni Aind have been named in the national squad for tour of England and Scotland from July 5 to 14.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand's women's hockey received another major boost with three promising players from the CM School of Excellence - Bariatu Hockey Centre in Ranchi being selected for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team.
Binima Dhan, Parvati Toppo and Roshni Aind have been named in the national squad for the team's tour of England and Scotland from July 5 to 14.
During the tour, the Indian junior women's team will play seven international matches against European opponents. The exposure to overseas conditions is expected to enhance the players' experience, confidence and overall development.
The Bariatu Hockey Centre has long been regarded as one of Jharkhand's premier coaching centres for nurturing women's hockey talent, with several players from the academy having represented India in the past. The selection of three players from the same centre once again highlights the quality of its training programme and the dedication of its athletes.
Congratulating the players, Hockey Jharkhand general secretary Vijay Shankar Singh said the achievement was a proud moment for the state. "Bariatu Hockey Centre has consistently produced players for the national team, reflecting the strong grassroots training system in Jharkhand. We are confident that Binima, Parvati and Roshni will perform well and bring laurels to both the country and the state," he said.
Bariatu Hockey Centre coach Karuna Purti said the trio had earned their place in the national team through discipline, dedication and consistent hard work. "This overseas tour will be an important milestone in their careers. I am confident they will make the most of this opportunity and play a key role in the success of the Indian team," the coach said.
The continued selection of players from Bariatu Hockey Centre underlines Jharkhand's growing contribution to Indian women's hockey and is expected to inspire more young players in the state to pursue the sport at the highest level.
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