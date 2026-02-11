ETV Bharat / sports

How Many Times Double Super Overs Have Been Played In T20Is?

South Africa and Afghanistan were involved in a double Super Over in a T20 World Cup 2026 contest that went down to the wire.

Three Double Super Over In T20Is
South Africa beat Afghanistan in a double Super Over (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The spectators witnessing the T20 World Cup 2026 were served with an exciting piece of action on Wednesday as South Africa beat Afghanistan in the first-ever double Super Over (SO) in tournament history. The Proteas outplayed the opposition in the fifth Super Over played in the T20Is. Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton shone for South Africa, scoring fifties, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz amassed a half-century for the Afghan outfit.

Interestingly, there have been three instances of a T20 international game entering the double Super Over. Also, one of them includes the first-ever triple Super Over.

India vs Afghanistan, January 2024

India and Afghanistan both scored 212 runs in the match and tied it. Rohit Sharma played a knock of unbeaten 121 runs from 60 deliveries in the match, while the trio of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib scored fifties.

After the match was tied, Afghanistan scored 16 runs. For India, Rohit hit two sixes, but two singles on the last two balls ended the Super Over in a tie, and another SO was to be followed. In the second SO, India scored 11 runs and then Ravi Bishnoi dismissed two batters in two balls to lead India towards victory.

Nepal vs Netherlands, June 2025

Notably, this match saw the first-ever triple Super Over in a men's T20 international. In the historic match, both teams scored a total of 152, and it ended in a tie. After that, three thrilling Super Overs were played, with the Netherlands winning the third Super Over.

Interestingly, in the third SO, Nepal lost both their wickets on 0, and the Netherlands chased it on the very first delivery.

South Africa vs Afghanistan, February 2026

Today’s match between Afghanistan and South Africa witnessed an exciting contest. After Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton’s fifties led the team to a decent total, Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped Afghanistan complete the chase single-handedly. Gurbaz played a knock of 84 runs from 42 deliveries, laced with seven sixes.

It was the first-ever Double Super Over in the T20I World Cup. Also, IPL has witnessed a double Super Over in the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in the 202 edition.

TAGGED:

DOUBLE SUPER OVER IN T20I
SUPER OVER IN CRICKET HISTORY
DOUBLE SUPER OVER AFG VS SA
TRIPLE SUPER OVER NETHERLANDS NEPAL
DOUBLE SUPER OVER T20IS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.