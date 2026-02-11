ETV Bharat / sports

How Many Times Double Super Overs Have Been Played In T20Is?

Hyderabad: The spectators witnessing the T20 World Cup 2026 were served with an exciting piece of action on Wednesday as South Africa beat Afghanistan in the first-ever double Super Over (SO) in tournament history. The Proteas outplayed the opposition in the fifth Super Over played in the T20Is. Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton shone for South Africa, scoring fifties, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz amassed a half-century for the Afghan outfit.

Interestingly, there have been three instances of a T20 international game entering the double Super Over. Also, one of them includes the first-ever triple Super Over.

India vs Afghanistan, January 2024

India and Afghanistan both scored 212 runs in the match and tied it. Rohit Sharma played a knock of unbeaten 121 runs from 60 deliveries in the match, while the trio of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib scored fifties.

After the match was tied, Afghanistan scored 16 runs. For India, Rohit hit two sixes, but two singles on the last two balls ended the Super Over in a tie, and another SO was to be followed. In the second SO, India scored 11 runs and then Ravi Bishnoi dismissed two batters in two balls to lead India towards victory.