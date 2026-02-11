How Many Times Double Super Overs Have Been Played In T20Is?
South Africa and Afghanistan were involved in a double Super Over in a T20 World Cup 2026 contest that went down to the wire.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The spectators witnessing the T20 World Cup 2026 were served with an exciting piece of action on Wednesday as South Africa beat Afghanistan in the first-ever double Super Over (SO) in tournament history. The Proteas outplayed the opposition in the fifth Super Over played in the T20Is. Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton shone for South Africa, scoring fifties, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz amassed a half-century for the Afghan outfit.
Interestingly, there have been three instances of a T20 international game entering the double Super Over. Also, one of them includes the first-ever triple Super Over.
India vs Afghanistan, January 2024
India and Afghanistan both scored 212 runs in the match and tied it. Rohit Sharma played a knock of unbeaten 121 runs from 60 deliveries in the match, while the trio of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib scored fifties.
ITS A SUPER OVER BETWEEN INDIA AND AFGHANISTAN...!!!
After the match was tied, Afghanistan scored 16 runs. For India, Rohit hit two sixes, but two singles on the last two balls ended the Super Over in a tie, and another SO was to be followed. In the second SO, India scored 11 runs and then Ravi Bishnoi dismissed two batters in two balls to lead India towards victory.
Nepal vs Netherlands, June 2025
Notably, this match saw the first-ever triple Super Over in a men's T20 international. In the historic match, both teams scored a total of 152, and it ended in a tie. After that, three thrilling Super Overs were played, with the Netherlands winning the third Super Over.
Nepal🇳🇵 vs Netherlands🇳🇱 becomes the FIRST international match to enter the 3RD SUPER OVER!!!
Interestingly, in the third SO, Nepal lost both their wickets on 0, and the Netherlands chased it on the very first delivery.
South Africa vs Afghanistan, February 2026
Today’s match between Afghanistan and South Africa witnessed an exciting contest. After Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton’s fifties led the team to a decent total, Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped Afghanistan complete the chase single-handedly. Gurbaz played a knock of 84 runs from 42 deliveries, laced with seven sixes.
Two super overs a day keep the boredom away! A game that went right down to the wire.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2026
Congratulations to the South African team on the win. It takes composure to see the game through.
This Afghanistan team has the potential to be really dangerous.
It was the first-ever Double Super Over in the T20I World Cup. Also, IPL has witnessed a double Super Over in the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in the 202 edition.