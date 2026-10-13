From CSK To Three Lions: How Chennai Super Kings Have Formed The Coaching Staff Of England?
Three former CSK coaches - Stephen Fleming, Eric Simons and James Foster - have joined England's Test squad.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The flavour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is now going to be seen in English cricket as three former coaches of one of the most successful teams in the IPL will now be seen coaching England in Tests. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that Eric Simons and James Foster have joined the coaching staff under new Test head coach Stephen Fleming.
England and Wales Cricket Board took the big decision after making Stephen Fleming the head coach of the Test team a month ago. Eric Simmons was the bowling coach and James Foster was the fielding coach in CSK, while Fleming was the head coach of the same team. Simmons has now been appointed bowling coach of England's Test team, while Foster will be part of Fleming's support staff.
Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum have confirmed their staff 🏏 Full story here: https://t.co/cjLf7uN7Aj https://t.co/4GQLHd36CF— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 12, 2026
Additionally, Marcus Trescothick and Richard Dawson have joined England's Test coaching unit; their first assignment will be the tour of South Africa later this year. Amidst these major changes, the England Cricket Board has retained Brendon McCullum as the white-ball coach. He will be supported by former England batter Kevin Pietersen, who will serve as a specialist mentor, alongside Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, and Sarah Taylor.
Stephen Fleming in IPL
Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming stepped down as the head coach of CSK in July, marking the end of his 18-year association with the five-time IPL champion team. He had joined the franchise as a player in 2008 and subsequently became the head coach in 2009. He will now take charge of the England Test team. During his tenure, the franchise has won five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023).
🚨 CSK LOSE TWO COACHES TO ENGLAND! 🚨 ◾ Eric Simons & James Foster join Fleming’s England Test coaching staff! ◾ Simons worked with Fleming at CSK for 8 years, while Foster served as fielding coach in IPL 2026 ◾ CSK must now find new bowling and fielding coaches for IPL 2027! https://t.co/YVfMAqps4v— Yogesh Goswami (@yogeshgoswami_) October 13, 2026
Coaching experience of Simons and James Foster
Former South African player Simmons has extensive coaching experience. He served as South Africa's head coach from 2002 to 2004 and has also worked as a bowling consultant for the Indian men's team. He has also been an assistant coach for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20. The 64-year-old Simmons has been part of CSK's coaching staff since 2018.
Meanwhile, former England wicketkeeper Foster also possesses coaching experience in both international and franchise cricket. He served as a consultant coach for England's limited-overs team from 2018 to 2022.
James Foster & Eric Simmons joined England Test set-up. 💛 https://t.co/rZvTcXWA9H— SIR AYUSH 💛 (@ayush_m255) October 12, 2026
Additionally, he has worked with the New Zealand men's team and in various franchise leagues. He also served as the head coach of the Northern Superchargers in 'The Hundred' during the 2022-23 season and has coaching experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
England cricket team’s coaching staff
England Test team
- Stephen Fleming: Head Coach
- Eric Simons: Bowling Coach
- James Foster: Fielding Coach
- Richard Dawson: Spin Bowling Coach
- Marcus Trescothick: Assistant Coach
England white-ball team
- Brendon McCullum: Head Coach
- Jeetan Patel: Assistant Coach
- Tim Southee: Assistant Coach
- Sarah Taylor: Coaching Staff Member
- Kevin Pietersen: Mentor