ETV Bharat / sports

From CSK To Three Lions: How Chennai Super Kings Have Formed The Coaching Staff Of England?

England cricket team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The flavour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is now going to be seen in English cricket as three former coaches of one of the most successful teams in the IPL will now be seen coaching England in Tests. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that Eric Simons and James Foster have joined the coaching staff under new Test head coach Stephen Fleming.

England and Wales Cricket Board took the big decision after making Stephen Fleming the head coach of the Test team a month ago. Eric Simmons was the bowling coach and James Foster was the fielding coach in CSK, while Fleming was the head coach of the same team. Simmons has now been appointed bowling coach of England's Test team, while Foster will be part of Fleming's support staff.

Additionally, Marcus Trescothick and Richard Dawson have joined England's Test coaching unit; their first assignment will be the tour of South Africa later this year. Amidst these major changes, the England Cricket Board has retained Brendon McCullum as the white-ball coach. He will be supported by former England batter Kevin Pietersen, who will serve as a specialist mentor, alongside Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, and Sarah Taylor. Stephen Fleming in IPL Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming stepped down as the head coach of CSK in July, marking the end of his 18-year association with the five-time IPL champion team. He had joined the franchise as a player in 2008 and subsequently became the head coach in 2009. He will now take charge of the England Test team. During his tenure, the franchise has won five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023). Coaching experience of Simons and James Foster