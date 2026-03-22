ETV Bharat / sports

Three Bowlers For Six Balls: When Three Different Players Bowled A Single Over

Hyderabad: Usually, in cricket, a single bowler bowls an over, which comprises six deliveries. But if the bowler gets injured, the other player completes his over, and that has happened a few times in cricket. So, the sport has seen instances when two bowlers completed a single over. However, there was a unique instance that occurred 25 years ago when three different bowlers completed a single over.

Cricket is an unpredictable sport, and anything can change in a matter of seconds. In the mentioned instance, one bowler started the over, but it was completed by the other two.

SL vs WI 2001: 3 bowlers to complete one single over

In a Test fixture between Sri Lanka and the West Indies in 2001, it took three bowlers to throw down a single over.

Marvyn Dillon bowled the first two balls of the over, but a sudden pain forced him to stop. Then, Colin Stuart took charge of the proceedings, but he was removed by the umpire from bowling after throwing down two consecutive full toss balls over the waist. The last three balls were bowled by Chris Gayle, and the over was complete.

Dillon gets injured

The proceedings of the over started with the right-arm pacer charging in from the first ball. Both his two balls were played back to the bowler by the Sri Lankan batter. However, he seemed in discomfort after that and clutched his hamstring and was forced to halt. The team physio soon rushed onto the ground to take care of the pacer, and soon it was clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue anymore.