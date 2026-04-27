Thomas Cup 2026: India Thrash Australia To Book A Berth In Quarterfinal
The 2022 champions beat Australia with ease to secure a place in the quarterfinal of the Thomas Cup 2026
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Denmark: Former champions India blanked Australia 5-0 in the men’s Group A clash to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth in the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday. India have now occupied the top spot in Group A, closely followed by the defending champions China.
India had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening group tie and will next face top seeds China to decide the group winners. China had defeated Australia 5-0 and got the better of Canada 4-1 on Monday.
Aware that a victory against Australia will guarantee them a last-eight spot, India made just one change to the team that defeated Canada, with HS Prannoy getting a match in place of Kidambi Srikanth.
🇮🇳India 5 - 0 Australia🇦🇺— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 27, 2026
A Total Shutout 🔥
Absolute clinical precision from the Indian contingent in Round 2 of the Thomas Cup Finals 2026. Five matches played, five matches won, all in straight games 💯
📸 @badmintonphoto pic.twitter.com/Tu1rQmmwBo
Lakshya Sen began the team’s march with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Ephraim Stephen Sam, and Asian Championships silver medallists Ayush Shetty made it 2-0 by defeating Shrey Dhand 21-8, 21-6 in just 26 minutes.
Former Asian Champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then put the result beyond doubt, beating Rizky Hidayat and Jack Yu 21-14, 21-16. Prannoy and the men’s doubles pairing of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun then rounded off the scoreline with convincing victories.
India suffered a defeat against China in the quarterfinal in the last edition, but the former will be more confident this time on the back of two convincing wins earlier in the tournament. Also, India will probably not meet China in the last eight.
Indonesia is the most successful team in the Thomas Cup, winning the title 14 times. China is in second place with 11 titles, while Malaysia has won five titles.
Result
Men: India beat Australia 5-0 (Lakshya Sen bt Ephraim Stephen Sam 21-14, 21-16; Ayush Shetty bt Shrey Dhand 21-8, 21-6; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Rizky Hidayat/Jack Yu 21-14, 21-16; HS Prannoy bt Rishi Honda Boopathy 21-11, 21-17; Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun bt Andika Ramadiansyah/Sam 21-12, 21-10)