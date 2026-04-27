ETV Bharat / sports

Thomas Cup 2026: India Thrash Australia To Book A Berth In Quarterfinal

Denmark: Former champions India blanked Australia 5-0 in the men’s Group A clash to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth in the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday. India have now occupied the top spot in Group A, closely followed by the defending champions China.

India had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening group tie and will next face top seeds China to decide the group winners. China had defeated Australia 5-0 and got the better of Canada 4-1 on Monday.

Aware that a victory against Australia will guarantee them a last-eight spot, India made just one change to the team that defeated Canada, with HS Prannoy getting a match in place of Kidambi Srikanth.

Lakshya Sen began the team’s march with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Ephraim Stephen Sam, and Asian Championships silver medallists Ayush Shetty made it 2-0 by defeating Shrey Dhand 21-8, 21-6 in just 26 minutes.