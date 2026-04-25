ETV Bharat / sports

Thomas and Uber Cup 2026: Indian Men Begin Campaign With 4-1 Win Over Canada, Women Lose To Denmark

Denmark: Former champions Indian men’s team kicked off their campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Canada while the women went down against European silver medallist Denmark 2-3 in their opening Group clash of Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Saturday.

Putting behind Lakshya Sen’s loss against world championships bronze medallist Victor Lai in the first match, all the other Indian players won their respective matches in straight games to get the team one step closer to the quarterfinal spot.

The opening men’s singles between Lakshya Sen and Victor Lai was obviously the match to watch out for as the two had played a marathon encounter in the recently concluded All England Championships where the Indian had come out on top. On Saturday, Sen started strong as he opened up a 11-5 lead in the opening game and then staved off his opponent to draw first blood. But Lai then grabbed the initiative in the second before the Indian drew level, first at 12-12 and then at 19-19.

However, Sen could not wrap things up in two games and Lai then dominated the third to win 18-21, 21-19, 21-10 in an hour and 11 minutes to give Canada the lead. Former world no 1 men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then drew level for India with a clinical 21-10, 21-11 win over Jonathan Lai and Kevin Lee.