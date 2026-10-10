ETV Bharat / sports

Third Injury In Last 24 Hours: New Zealand Continue To Struggle With Injuries As Pacer Will O’Rourke Gets Ruled Out

File Photo: Will O'Rourke ( AFP )

Hyderabad: New Zealand cricket team’s struggle with a series of injuries continued as their third player was ruled out in the last 24 hours from the series against India. After Mark Chapman and Zakary Foulkes, New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke has been ruled out of the series due to injuries to his left hamstring and calf.

The 25-year-old has been ruled out as a precaution. The precaution is taken as New Zealand cricket wants him fully fit for their four-Test series against Australia in December.

New Zealand will be up against India in a multi-format series which includes five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests starting with the first T20I in Christchurch on October 22. O’Rourke to miss India series O'Rourke made his return to international cricket recently after spending seven months out due to a back stress fracture. However, he suffered a hamstring injury on the final day of New Zealand’s third Test against England before suffering a calf strain late in August. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said that the decision was taken after subsequent discussions. "It's obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India," said Walter.