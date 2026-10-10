Third Injury In Last 24 Hours: New Zealand Continue To Struggle With Injuries As Pacer Will O’Rourke Gets Ruled Out
The third player for New Zealand has been ruled out ever since the squad announcement for the India series.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand cricket team’s struggle with a series of injuries continued as their third player was ruled out in the last 24 hours from the series against India. After Mark Chapman and Zakary Foulkes, New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke has been ruled out of the series due to injuries to his left hamstring and calf.
The 25-year-old has been ruled out as a precaution. The precaution is taken as New Zealand cricket wants him fully fit for their four-Test series against Australia in December.
New Zealand will be up against India in a multi-format series which includes five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests starting with the first T20I in Christchurch on October 22.
News | Will O’Rourke will miss the upcoming tour against India as a precaution, as he continues rehabilitate injuries to his left hamstring and calf. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/WmzQmxq11V #NZvIND https://t.co/Wxr1gjLfx4— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 9, 2026
O’Rourke to miss India series
O'Rourke made his return to international cricket recently after spending seven months out due to a back stress fracture. However, he suffered a hamstring injury on the final day of New Zealand’s third Test against England before suffering a calf strain late in August.
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said that the decision was taken after subsequent discussions.
"It's obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India," said Walter.
"He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads."
Australia tour in focus
Walter stated that the team wants to use their pace resources with the Australia tour in focus.
"Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months so we're taking a conservative approach to Will's return to ensure he's fully fit before he takes the field again," Walter said.
Also, the team is expecting that he will return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield, New Zealand's first-class domestic competition, in late December. If his recovery goes as planned, he might be available for the opening red-ball fixture against Australia on December 9.
"Ideally he'll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he'll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9," he added.