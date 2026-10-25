Real Madrid Suffer Major Blow Ahead Of El Clasico As Thibaut Courtois Gets Ruled Out
Belgian goalkeeper has been ruled out of the El Clasico against Real Madrid due to the flu.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Real Madrid have suffered a major blow ahead of the El Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of the contest due to the flu. On the other hand, Barcelona will miss the services of midfielder Dani Olmo, who is expected to be away from the action for around a month after suffering an adductor injury.
Real Madrid confirmed the development a few hours ahead of the fixture. They also mentioned that Illia Voloshyn will replace him in the squad.
Courtois, baja de última hora. https://t.co/XZ84TYRyza— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 25, 2026
"Courtois is a late withdrawal from tonight's La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona due to the flu. Illia Voloshyn has been called up to the squad in his place," a club statement read.
Courtois’ absence is a significant issue to look at for Real Madrid ahead of the crucial fixture, and they will have to reset their plans accordingly. Barcelona will be without Olmo, who suffered an adductor injury during the team’s 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League fixture.
Olmo was taken off the field after a collision with PSG midfielder Vitinha in the 27th minute. The midfielder was replaced by Fermin Lopez. Subsequent scans revealed that he will be unavailable for selection for around four weeks.
"Tests carried out confirm that Dani Olmo is suffering from an injury to his left adductor muscle. The player is expected to be out for around a month," Barcelona had said in a statement.
Title race in limelight
Barcelona and Real Madrid have a difference of six points and two positions between them in the points table. Barca are at the top of the table with 27 points from nine matches, while Real Madrid have managed to accumulate 21 points from nine matches and are at the third position in the points table. Atletico Madrid are in second position with 25 points from 10 matches.
Barcelona are on an unbeaten run in the tournament while Real Madrid have suffered one defeat in their last five matches. Although Barcelona have been on a purple patch in La Liga, they recently suffered a 4-2 defeat against PSG in the UEFA Champions League fixture. Real Madrid would look to capitalise on that and eke out a win.