ETV Bharat / sports

Real Madrid Suffer Major Blow Ahead Of El Clasico As Thibaut Courtois Gets Ruled Out

File Photo: Thibaut Courtois ( AP )

Hyderabad: Real Madrid have suffered a major blow ahead of the El Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of the contest due to the flu. On the other hand, Barcelona will miss the services of midfielder Dani Olmo, who is expected to be away from the action for around a month after suffering an adductor injury.

Real Madrid confirmed the development a few hours ahead of the fixture. They also mentioned that Illia Voloshyn will replace him in the squad.

"Courtois is a late withdrawal from tonight's La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona due to the flu. Illia Voloshyn has been called up to the squad in his place," a club statement read. Courtois’ absence is a significant issue to look at for Real Madrid ahead of the crucial fixture, and they will have to reset their plans accordingly. Barcelona will be without Olmo, who suffered an adductor injury during the team’s 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League fixture. Olmo was taken off the field after a collision with PSG midfielder Vitinha in the 27th minute. The midfielder was replaced by Fermin Lopez. Subsequent scans revealed that he will be unavailable for selection for around four weeks.