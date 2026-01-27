Not Only Bangladesh These Teams Refused To Play ICC Tournament Matches In Host Country
Bangladesh is not the first to withdraw from the World Cup, and there have been other instances of the team pulling out of the tournament.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The recent deadlock between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) was resolved eventually on Saturday as Bangladesh pulled out of the T20 World Cup. Citing security reasons, they requested ICC to relocate their scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India to a neutral venue. However, ICC rejected their request, and the team decided to pull out of the T20 World Cup. But, this is not the first instance of a certain team pulling out or withdrawing from the marquee event.
There have been such instances when the teams decided to pull out of the marquee tournament due to one or the other reason.
Australia and the West Indies refused to play in the 1996 World Cup
The 1996 World Cup matches were held in Sri Lanka during a civil war in the country. After a bomb blast in Colombo, two teams, Australia and West Indies, refused to travel due to security concerns. They skipped their games and lost the points by default.
1996 World Cup Australia refused to travel to Lanka and forfeited their all important match, lost points and yet made it to the Final. But then they were Aussies who went on to become world conquerors. Not a bunch of talentless whining hate filled idiots.— Abhijeet Deshpande (@unbollywood) January 25, 2026
The World Cup turned out to be a dream run for Sri Lanka as they won their first 50-over World Cup.
England and New Zealand skipped the 2003 World Cup matches
The 2003 World Cup was hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. England refused to play in Zimbabwe due to political reasons. New Zealand avoided travelling to Kenya due to the bombing. Both teams lost the points as a result of forfeiting the fixture.
Australia won the marquee event, beating India in the final with a dominating triumph of 125 runs, thanks to a scintillating knock of an unbeaten 140 runs from 121 deliveries. Damien Martyn played a knock of 88 runs from 84 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries.
Zimbabwe withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2009
Due to a strained political relationship between Zimbabwe and England at the time, the former pulled out due to political problems with the host country. ICC accepted their decision, and Zimbabwe was replaced by Scotland.
To those crying foul and suddenly sympathising with Bangladesh cricket for a mess entirely created by their own board and interim government.— ~ U D I T ~ (@Merovaeous) January 22, 2026
Where was this outrage in 2009 when Zimbabwe were forced to pull out of the T20 World Cup due to strained England–Zimbabwe relations?… pic.twitter.com/oGfCcDfD2K
Pakistan lifted the silverware in the tournament, beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final courtesy of an impressive spell from Abdul Razzaq. Shahid Afridi played a knock of 54 runs from 40 balls, including two boundaries and two sixes.
2016 U19 World Cup
The junior tournament was held in Bangladesh, and Australia didn’t take part in the tournament due to security concerns. They had cancelled a tour to Bangladesh earlier in the year. And the cricket governing body selected Ireland as their replacement.
When Teams Refused to play at ICC Venues 🚨— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) January 23, 2026
1) AUS, WI refused to play in SL - 1996 WC
2) ENG skips ZIM, NZ skips Kenya - 2003 WC
3) ZIM pulls out - 2009 T20 WC
4) AUS pulls out - 2016 U19 WC
5) IND skips PAK - 2025 CT
- What's your take 🤔pic.twitter.com/gygkEsR6mK
West Indies won the tournament, beating India in the title decider by five wickets in a low-scoring affair. The Men in Blue were bundled out on 145, and the Caribbean side chased the total, losing five wickets. Alzarri Joseph and Ryan John picked three wickets each, while Keacy Carty played a knock of an unbeaten 52 runs.
India refused to play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025
The Champions Trophy was hosted by Pakistan, but India refused to travel to the country, citing security concerns. Thus, their matches were played in the UAE, including the final. The impasse between the two nations was solved before the tournament with an aggrement that they will not play on each other's soil till 2027 and so it was agreed that the tournaments where either of the two teams is hosting and the other is participating will be played in a hybrid model.
India had a dream run in the tournament and lifted the silverware.