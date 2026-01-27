ETV Bharat / sports

Not Only Bangladesh These Teams Refused To Play ICC Tournament Matches In Host Country

Hyderabad: The recent deadlock between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) was resolved eventually on Saturday as Bangladesh pulled out of the T20 World Cup. Citing security reasons, they requested ICC to relocate their scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India to a neutral venue. However, ICC rejected their request, and the team decided to pull out of the T20 World Cup. But, this is not the first instance of a certain team pulling out or withdrawing from the marquee event.

There have been such instances when the teams decided to pull out of the marquee tournament due to one or the other reason.

Australia and the West Indies refused to play in the 1996 World Cup

The 1996 World Cup matches were held in Sri Lanka during a civil war in the country. After a bomb blast in Colombo, two teams, Australia and West Indies, refused to travel due to security concerns. They skipped their games and lost the points by default.

The World Cup turned out to be a dream run for Sri Lanka as they won their first 50-over World Cup.

England and New Zealand skipped the 2003 World Cup matches

The 2003 World Cup was hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. England refused to play in Zimbabwe due to political reasons. New Zealand avoided travelling to Kenya due to the bombing. Both teams lost the points as a result of forfeiting the fixture.

Australia won the marquee event, beating India in the final with a dominating triumph of 125 runs, thanks to a scintillating knock of an unbeaten 140 runs from 121 deliveries. Damien Martyn played a knock of 88 runs from 84 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries.