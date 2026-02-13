ICC T20 World Cup | The Dying Art Of Playing Spin Bowling In Shortest Format Of The Game
T20’s obsession with pinch-hitting is quietly eroding the patience and craft needed to master spin.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Updated : February 13, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Colombo: "I do take singles as well… and I do defend the good balls,” Ishan Kishan says with a sheepish smile, almost defending his constant pinch and hit presence in the middle.
In a format that has taught batters to equate intent with impact and power with purpose, Kishan's statement sounded rebellious. It was not a throwaway line. It was a diagnosis of modern T20 batting.
Orthodoxy Vs Old Craft
Over the span of a decade or more, pinch-hitting has evolved from a tactic to temperament. Openers are expected to explode, middle-order batters to accelerate on arrival and finishers to reverse the geometry of risk.
In this churn, something quieter has been nibbled away at: The wherewithal to negotiate spin — the watchfulness, the patience, the reading of revs and seam, the ability to live with dot balls without flinching.
Kishan's innings against Namibia did not reject aggression. It reframed it.
On a surface that "was holding a bit," he admitted India resisted the temptation to muscle every delivery. "We just felt it's not that easy to go for sixes… so rather than losing wicket on a bad shot, we were just taking our time in the middle." The result: A powerplay that still soared, but was built on selection, not impulse.
Erasmus, sidearm & Pak Question
Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus came at India with angles and variations — sling arm paths, altered release points and pace off the pitch. It was the sort of subtle disruption that can expose a generation raised on predictability.
Was it useful preparation for Pakistan’s spin battery led by Usman Tariq? Kishan shrugged off the premise. "At this level… we just watch few videos and we get an idea… now it's just time to watch the ball and play our natural game," he said. It sounded simple, almost disarmingly so, but it carried a deeper point: Preparation is not panic. You can't rehearse every variation. You can only refine your method.
And method, in the middle overs against spin, is often about denial of the wicket first, domination later.
The Lost Middle
The modern T20 batter often arrives at spin already committed — pre-loaded swings, pre-decided lines, pre-ordained intent. It is efficient, yes, but brittle. A subtle change of pace, a dip, a ball that grips half an inch more than expected — and the collapse begins.
Kishan's reflection cuts through the noise. "Two or three dot balls also should not make a difference… it's just a matter of two balls." That is the grammar of spin batting from an earlier era: Absorb, read, then release.
His numbers, striking above 200 in patches, might tempt the easy narrative of carefree hitting. He, however, insists that he resists it. "I'm just trying to be calm… watch the ball and play those shots which I already had… I do take singles as well and I do defend the good balls."
In other words, he is pitching for range without restlessness.
Powerplay Paradox
India's powerplay, 85-odd in a phase where the ball still swung, was a case study in calibrated aggression. They passed on good balls early, attacked the right match-ups later, and ensured one batter batted long.
"Top three, one batter is supposed to bat for long," Kishan explained. "If it's required for me to take single and give the strike to someone else, I’ll do that as well.”
This is not anti-T20. It is high-T20, the understanding that the quickest way to 180 is not always a sequence of sixes, but a sequence of right decisions.
Bigger Worry For India
Pakistan have stacked their attack with spin options for a reason. The global trend shows even elite line-ups stalling when the ball grips, when pace is taken off and when fields squeeze the arcs. Pinch-hitting has created a generation that can clear ropes at will but has it dulled the instinct to survive the squeeze?
Kishan believes India can thread that needle. The learning from Namibia’s death-overs discipline, yorkers, slower balls, lines that denied leverage, has already been banked. "Maybe if some other team is doing the same thing we can use the crease more… do something different which can irritate the bowler," he tells you.
That, again, is classical thinking in a modern jersey: Use your feet, change your angles, break the bowler’s rhythm before he breaks yours.
Changed Man
Kishan also spoke of a mental shift which preps on less noise and more craft. "I'm a changed man now… focusing more on batting and my wicket-keeping… everything is secondary." Under the watch of a stricter team environment, the exuberance has been channelled.
The result is a batter who still hits at a blistering rate but knows when not to.
Line Matters Most
On the eve of a high-voltage clash with Pakistan, it is tempting to look for slogans. Kishan offered a sentence instead: "I do take singles as well… and I do defend the good balls."
It is not a retreat from aggression. It is a reminder that against quality spin, in the long middle of a T20 innings, class still begins with patience.
And sometimes, the most modern thing a batter can do is remember something very old. That, or give Usman Tariq reason to believe in himself.
