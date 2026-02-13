ETV Bharat / sports

ICC T20 World Cup | The Dying Art Of Playing Spin Bowling In Shortest Format Of The Game

Pakistan's Usman Tariq bowls a delivery during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Colombo: "I do take singles as well… and I do defend the good balls,” Ishan Kishan says with a sheepish smile, almost defending his constant pinch and hit presence in the middle.

In a format that has taught batters to equate intent with impact and power with purpose, Kishan's statement sounded rebellious. It was not a throwaway line. It was a diagnosis of modern T20 batting.

Orthodoxy Vs Old Craft

Over the span of a decade or more, pinch-hitting has evolved from a tactic to temperament. Openers are expected to explode, middle-order batters to accelerate on arrival and finishers to reverse the geometry of risk.

In this churn, something quieter has been nibbled away at: The wherewithal to negotiate spin — the watchfulness, the patience, the reading of revs and seam, the ability to live with dot balls without flinching.

Kishan's innings against Namibia did not reject aggression. It reframed it.

On a surface that "was holding a bit," he admitted India resisted the temptation to muscle every delivery. "We just felt it's not that easy to go for sixes… so rather than losing wicket on a bad shot, we were just taking our time in the middle." The result: A powerplay that still soared, but was built on selection, not impulse.

Erasmus, sidearm & Pak Question

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus came at India with angles and variations — sling arm paths, altered release points and pace off the pitch. It was the sort of subtle disruption that can expose a generation raised on predictability.

Was it useful preparation for Pakistan’s spin battery led by Usman Tariq? Kishan shrugged off the premise. "At this level… we just watch few videos and we get an idea… now it's just time to watch the ball and play our natural game," he said. It sounded simple, almost disarmingly so, but it carried a deeper point: Preparation is not panic. You can't rehearse every variation. You can only refine your method.

And method, in the middle overs against spin, is often about denial of the wicket first, domination later.

The Lost Middle

The modern T20 batter often arrives at spin already committed — pre-loaded swings, pre-decided lines, pre-ordained intent. It is efficient, yes, but brittle. A subtle change of pace, a dip, a ball that grips half an inch more than expected — and the collapse begins.

Kishan's reflection cuts through the noise. "Two or three dot balls also should not make a difference… it's just a matter of two balls." That is the grammar of spin batting from an earlier era: Absorb, read, then release.

His numbers, striking above 200 in patches, might tempt the easy narrative of carefree hitting. He, however, insists that he resists it. "I'm just trying to be calm… watch the ball and play those shots which I already had… I do take singles as well and I do defend the good balls."