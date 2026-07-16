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Is 2026 World Cup Final Written By Fate? It Will Be Messi Versus The Baby He Once Held In His Arms!

19 years after Messi cradled and bathed a six-month-old baby during a photoshoot in Barcelona, that same child is set to stand on opposite side

ARGENTINA VS SPAIN FINAL FOOTBALL LEGEND MESSI 39 SHOOTING STAR LAMINE YAMAL 19 MESSI BATHED YAMAL IN 2007
Lamine Yamal faces Lionel Messi 19 years after viral photo (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Thiruvananthapuram: Some stories, in real life, are too unbelievable to be real. This may be the greatest of them all. That too on a football field!

Nineteen years after a young Lionel Messi cradled and bathed a six-month-old baby during a charity photoshoot in Barcelona, that same child is now set to stand on the opposite side of the pitch against the Argentine legend in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday night at New Jersey Stadium in New York, the US.

That baby is now Spain sensation Lamine Yamal!

The now iconic photographs were taken by Joan Monfort in 2007 for UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund) charity organised by Barcelona-based newspaper Diario Sport.

A 20-year-old Messi, then an emerging Barcelona star and a member of the Argentina national squad, was paired with infants from local families for the shoot.

One of those children was six-month-old Yamal.

The images showed Messi carefully holding the baby in a small bathtub and later posing with him in his arms. At the time, nobody could have imagined that the child in those photographs would grow up to become one of football's brightest stars.

The pictures resurfaced in 2024 after Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, shared them on social media, instantly going viral around the world.

Monfort later admitted he had no idea at the time that the infant in the pictures would grow up to become one of the world's biggest football stars.

Now, scriptwriters have delivered an extraordinary sequel.

Messi, 39, inspired Argentina into another World Cup Final, while Yamal has emerged as the face of a new Spanish generation and one of the tournament's standout performers.

The Final in New York will not merely be Argentina versus Spain. The last time they met in a World Cup was in 1966, which Argentina won 2-1.

It will be Messi versus the baby he once held in his arms.

Both players rose through Barcelona's renowned La Masia academy. Messi became the greatest graduate of La Masia, while wonderkid Yamal is widely seen as the academy's next global superstar.

It may be recollected here that Argentina booked their place in the 2026 World Cup Final after defeating England 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal on Thursday, with Messi once again proving decisive by providing two assists. Awaiting them in the Final is a youthful Spanish side led by Rodri, but Yamal is widely regarded as one of the brightest stars.

Also read

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Vs Argentina Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch Football WC Final
  2. Laureus Awards 2026: Lamine Yamal Wins Young Sportsperson of the Year

TAGGED:

ARGENTINA VS SPAIN FINAL
FOOTBALL LEGEND MESSI 39
SHOOTING STAR LAMINE YAMAL 19
MESSI BATHED YAMAL IN 2007
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL

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