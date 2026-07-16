ETV Bharat / sports

Is 2026 World Cup Final Written By Fate? It Will Be Messi Versus The Baby He Once Held In His Arms!

Thiruvananthapuram: Some stories, in real life, are too unbelievable to be real. This may be the greatest of them all. That too on a football field!

Nineteen years after a young Lionel Messi cradled and bathed a six-month-old baby during a charity photoshoot in Barcelona, that same child is now set to stand on the opposite side of the pitch against the Argentine legend in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday night at New Jersey Stadium in New York, the US.

That baby is now Spain sensation Lamine Yamal!

The now iconic photographs were taken by Joan Monfort in 2007 for UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund) charity organised by Barcelona-based newspaper Diario Sport.

A 20-year-old Messi, then an emerging Barcelona star and a member of the Argentina national squad, was paired with infants from local families for the shoot.

One of those children was six-month-old Yamal.