The 1983 Moment: Team India's Long Journey To A World Cup Triumph

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, lifts the trophy as team members and others celebrate after winning ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, early Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. ( PTI )

Navi Mumbai: On an overcast evening at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, the Indian women's team broke a long-standing barrier and scripted their own '1983 moment', defeating South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden World Cup title.

There was an uncanny resemblance to the 1983 men’s final as the India captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, ran backwards, just like Kapil Dev did, to take a catch that proved to be the ultimate winning moment.