The 1983 Moment: Team India's Long Journey To A World Cup Triumph
The Indian women's team broke a long-standing barrier to lift their maiden World Cup title. And it was
Published : November 3, 2025 at 6:49 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: On an overcast evening at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, the Indian women's team broke a long-standing barrier and scripted their own '1983 moment', defeating South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden World Cup title.
There was an uncanny resemblance to the 1983 men’s final as the India captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, ran backwards, just like Kapil Dev did, to take a catch that proved to be the ultimate winning moment.
Following is a list of the Indian women's team's performances in the Women's World Cup (ODI) and Women's T20 World Cup over the years.
ICC Women's World Cup (ODI format)
- 1973 England - Didn't participate
- 1978 India – Group stage (India hosted; made their debut but didn’t progress beyond the group stage)
- 1982 New Zealand – Group stage (Earned first World Cup win; showed promise under Diana Edulji)
- 1988 Australia - Didn't participate
- 1993 England – Finished fourth in the round-robin stage, India's best show till then.
- 1997 India – Semifinalist (Hosted the event for second time; lost to Australia in semifinals)
- 2000 New Zealand – Semifinalist (lost to New Zealand in the semis)
- 2005 South Africa – Runners-up (lost to Australia in the final)
- 2009 Australia – Third place (defeated Australia in third place play-off)
- 2013 India – Group stage (hosted in India for third time; failed to make super six, finishing bottom in Group A of four teams)
- 2017 England – Runners-up (lost to England at Lord’s)
- 2022 New Zealand - group stage (failed to make semifinals, finishing fifth in round robin league)
- 2025 India – Champions (beat South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai)
T20I World Cup
- 2009 England – Semifinalist (lost to New Zealand)
- 2010 West Indies – Semifinalist (lost to Australia)
- 2012 Sri Lanka – Group stage
- 2014 Bangladesh – Group stage
- 2016 India – Group stage
- 2018 West Indies – Semifinalist (lost to England)
- 2020 Australia – Runners-up (lost to Australia at MCG)
- 2023 South Africa – Semifinalist (lost to Australia)
- 2024 UAE - Group stage.
