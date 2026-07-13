'Full Credit Goes To Them': Hyderabad e-Champions Owners Praise Players For Inaugural TG20 League Victory
The management revealed that they are promoting sports talent in rural areas and government schools through Lakshya program under the auspices of the Eenadu Group.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The inaugural season of the TG20 League is over, and Hyderabad e-Champions won the maiden season, beating Anvita Khammam Aces in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 158, Hyderabad e-Champions won the match by six wickets, with 15 deliveries to spare. Captain Abhirath Reddy scored 48 runs, while Vaishnav Reddy remained unbeaten on 41 runs. Yashveer Goud was the pick of the bowlers for the team, taking three wickets during his spell.
After winning the maiden title, the ownership group credited the success to players' hard work and dedication. The goal, they said, was to develop talented young players instead of focusing on the established stars.
ETV Director Sujay, Margadarsi MD Shailaja Kiron, and ETV Bharat Director Brihathi,said the idea behind the formation of the team is to promote rural talent.
The management revealed that they have been identifying and promoting sports talent in rural areas and government schools through the Lakshya program under the auspices of the Eenadu Group.
Sujay said that the joy of winning the inaugural season of the TG20 cannot be expressed in words as he praised the team for its performances throughtout the tournament.
"Full credit for this title goes to the players," he said.
Champions is not just in a name anymore👑#HyderabadEChampions #TG20 #AnvitaKhammamAces #Cricket #Finals pic.twitter.com/DvnMKlO6UY— Hyderabadechampions (@HydeChampions) July 12, 2026
The ETV Director specifically mentioned how the team took the defeat sportingly after winning seven consecutive matches and stayed composed to emerge triumphant against the same opponent in the final.
Sujoy said the management intends to identify the emerging cricketers and take them to the highest level by providing them with proper training and guidance. He noted how they ensured player were upbeat and spoke to them before and after every match.
In addition to the awards received during the matches, the owner group specially congratulated and gave gifts to players in the dressing room as such encouragement filled the players with more enthusiasm.
Brihathi, Director ETV Bharat, said winning the tournament was possible only because each player played for the team's victory and not for personal records.
The crown found its way home.#HyderabadEChampions #TG20 #AnvitaKhammamAces #Cricket #Final pic.twitter.com/jgKdcpbrU8— Hyderabadechampions (@HydeChampions) July 12, 2026
"This victory cannot be expressed in words. Losing one match after consecutive victories made the team stronger, which was the reason for the amazing comeback in the final," she said.
Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Shailaja Kiron said that Ramoji Group Chairman Kiron has been organising many sports programs for the last 20 years with the determination to unearth gems in the soil of rural areas and government schools.
She also added that the Hyderabad team is formed with the same purpose. "All the players, coaches and support staff have worked equally for this success," she said.
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Hyderabad e-Champions Win Inaugural TG20 League, Beat Anvita Khammam Aces In Final