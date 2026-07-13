ETV Bharat / sports

'Full Credit Goes To Them': Hyderabad e-Champions Owners Praise Players For Inaugural TG20 League Victory

Hyderabad: The inaugural season of the TG20 League is over, and Hyderabad e-Champions won the maiden season, beating Anvita Khammam Aces in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 158, Hyderabad e-Champions won the match by six wickets, with 15 deliveries to spare. Captain Abhirath Reddy scored 48 runs, while Vaishnav Reddy remained unbeaten on 41 runs. Yashveer Goud was the pick of the bowlers for the team, taking three wickets during his spell.

After winning the maiden title, the ownership group credited the success to players' hard work and dedication. The goal, they said, was to develop talented young players instead of focusing on the established stars.

ETV Director Sujay, Margadarsi MD Shailaja Kiron, and ETV Bharat Director Brihathi,said the idea behind the formation of the team is to promote rural talent.

The management revealed that they have been identifying and promoting sports talent in rural areas and government schools through the Lakshya program under the auspices of the Eenadu Group.

Sujay said that the joy of winning the inaugural season of the TG20 cannot be expressed in words as he praised the team for its performances throughtout the tournament.