TG20 League: Trophy For The Tournament Gets Unveiled In Presence Of Former India Star Ambati Rayudu
The Hyderabad Cricket Association has unveiled the trophy for the upcoming TG20 League.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has unveiled the trophy for the TG20 League, which will start on the 21st of this month. The trophy was unveiled at the famous Sagar Buddha statue in Hyderabad. The event was attended by the captains of 8 teams, former Team India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, HCA Secretary Jeevan Reddy, TG20 Governing Council Chairman Agam Rao, and representatives of title sponsor Srinidhi University. The tournament will be played from June 21 to July 12. All matches will be held at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the TG20 League, which is being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Srinidhi University will act as the title sponsor. ETV Bharat Director Brihati attended the event to appoint the brand ambassador of the league held in Begumpet, on behalf of the Ramoji Group franchise 'Hyderabad E Champions'. Other franchise owners also participated along with her.
The cash prizes for the tournament were also revealed at the event. Winners will get Rs 1 crore cash prize, while the runner-up will get Rs. 50 lakh cash prize. Third and fourth-placed teams will be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh each.
In the opening match on June 21, Palamuru Strikers and Khammam Aces will lock horns. The match will commence at 7.15 PM. From June 22, two matches will be held per day. The afternoon match will start at 2.15 PM, while the evening match will kick off at 7.15 PM.
Hyderabad E Champions team will open their campaign against Palamuru Strikers on June 23, and the match will start at 2.15 PM. Eight teams will compete in the tournament. The matches will be played in a round-robin format. Each team will play one match against the other seven teams. Finally, at the end of the league stage, play-off matches will be held.