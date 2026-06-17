ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League: Trophy For The Tournament Gets Unveiled In Presence Of Former India Star Ambati Rayudu

File photo: TG20 Trophy unveil ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has unveiled the trophy for the TG20 League, which will start on the 21st of this month. The trophy was unveiled at the famous Sagar Buddha statue in Hyderabad. The event was attended by the captains of 8 teams, former Team India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, HCA Secretary Jeevan Reddy, TG20 Governing Council Chairman Agam Rao, and representatives of title sponsor Srinidhi University. The tournament will be played from June 21 to July 12. All matches will be held at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the TG20 League, which is being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Srinidhi University will act as the title sponsor. ETV Bharat Director Brihati attended the event to appoint the brand ambassador of the league held in Begumpet, on behalf of the Ramoji Group franchise 'Hyderabad E Champions'. Other franchise owners also participated along with her. TG20 trophy unveil (ETV Bharat)