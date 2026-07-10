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TG20 League | Hyderabad e-Champions Rout Karimnagar Diamonds In Qualifier 2; Make Final

Hyderabad e-Champions players celebrate during the Qualifier 2 of the TG20 League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions stormed into the final of the TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association here, after they defeated Karimnagar Diamonds by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Opting to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Karimnagar Diamonds posted 157 for 7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Then Hyderabad e-Champions chased the target without much fuss. It was a complete dominance by Hyderabad e-Champions as they crossed the finishing line with 27 balls to spare. Skipper Abhirath Reddy once again led from the front as he scored an aggressive 82 off 49 balls.

He and fellow opener Sai Vikas Reddy (45 off 31 balls) laid the foundation of the win as they added 124 runs for the first wicket. Sai Vikas Reddy, who hit three boundaries and as many sixes, missed on a deserving half-century.

Abhirath, who hammered seven boundaries and five sixes, and Sai played round the park. They pummelled the listless opposition attack to submission. When Sai Vikas Reddy made the long walk to the pavillion, Hyderabad e-Champions had put one foot in the final.

After Sai was dismissed, Abhirath found an ably ally in Vaishnaw Reddy (25 not out off 12 balls). The two took the side on the verge of a win. Abhirath played his part to perfection. Vaishanaw and two-down Yashveer Goud (4 not out) finished the game in style.

It will be a repeat of Qualifier 1 on Sunday in the summit clash as Hyderabad e-Champions will take on Anvita Khammam Aces at the same v venue.