TG20 League | Hyderabad e-Champions Rout Karimnagar Diamonds In Qualifier 2; Make Final
It will be a repeat of Qualifier 1 on Sunday in the summit clash as Hyderabad e-Champions will take on Anvita Khammam Aces.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions stormed into the final of the TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association here, after they defeated Karimnagar Diamonds by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.
Opting to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Karimnagar Diamonds posted 157 for 7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Then Hyderabad e-Champions chased the target without much fuss. It was a complete dominance by Hyderabad e-Champions as they crossed the finishing line with 27 balls to spare. Skipper Abhirath Reddy once again led from the front as he scored an aggressive 82 off 49 balls.
He and fellow opener Sai Vikas Reddy (45 off 31 balls) laid the foundation of the win as they added 124 runs for the first wicket. Sai Vikas Reddy, who hit three boundaries and as many sixes, missed on a deserving half-century.
Abhirath, who hammered seven boundaries and five sixes, and Sai played round the park. They pummelled the listless opposition attack to submission. When Sai Vikas Reddy made the long walk to the pavillion, Hyderabad e-Champions had put one foot in the final.
After Sai was dismissed, Abhirath found an ably ally in Vaishnaw Reddy (25 not out off 12 balls). The two took the side on the verge of a win. Abhirath played his part to perfection. Vaishanaw and two-down Yashveer Goud (4 not out) finished the game in style.
It will be a repeat of Qualifier 1 on Sunday in the summit clash as Hyderabad e-Champions will take on Anvita Khammam Aces at the same v venue.
Earlier, Karimnagar Diamonds skipper Tanmay Agarwal (10) fell cheaply after being caught by Vaishnav Reddy off Shanmukha Ashwin. Karimnagar Diamonds lost their first wicket for 21. Another opener, Satwik Reddy (28 off 20 balls), who started aggressively, was joined by HK Simha.
The duo added 40 runs for the second wicket. Hyderabad e-Champions stuck at the right time, dismissing Satwik, who gave a sitter to rival skipper Abhirath Reddy off Akhil Rathod.
In walked Rahul Radesh, who joined Simha. The duo added 40 runs for the third wicket, and when it looked like they would score big, it was Hyderabad e-Champions spinner Shanmukha Ashwin who cleaned up Rahul Radesh (28 off 15 balls).
Simha was going strong from one end. Karimnagar Diamonds were poised at 101 for 3. The fall of wickets stemmed the flow of runs. It was Hyderabad e-Champions' bowlers who were dominating the proceedings. Simha was the fourth batter to be dismissed after he gave a dolly to Ajay Dev Goud in the deep off Pranav Varma.
Karimnagar Diamonds lost half of their side for 119. Shubham Sharma and Narayana Teja staged a mini recovery and ensured the side crossed the 150-run mark. Shubham remained unbeaten on 31 off 18 deliveries.
For Hyderabad e-Champions, it was collective bowling effort.
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